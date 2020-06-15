Falerii Novi was founded in 241 B.C. during the time of the roman republic

Italy.- In a sample of the future of archeology, researchers have used ground penetrating radar to map an ancient Roman city, detecting remarkable details of buildings that are still underground, including a temple and a unique public monument.

The technology was used in Falerii Novi, a walled city covering 30.5 hectares about 50 km north of Romeresearchers said.

Falerii Novi was founded in 241 B.C. during the time of the Roman Republic and was inhabited until around 700 AD, in the early Middle Ages.

This is the first time that a complete ancient city mapping has been done using ground penetrating radar, which allows researchers to explore large-scale archaeological sites quickly without excavation, which can be expensive and time-consuming.

These radars can « see » below the surface using an antenna that sends a pulsed radio signal to the ground and listens for echoes that bounce off objects.

« This really changes the way we can study and understand Roman cities, the future of archeology, » said Martin Millett, professor of classical archeology at the University of Cambridge, who helped lead the study published in the journal Antiquity.

Falerii Novi, half the size of Pompeii, had been previously excavated, but most remained buried. With a population of perhaps 3,000 people, it had an unexpectedly elaborate public bath complex and market, at least 60 large houses, and a rectangular temple with columns near the city’s southern gate.

Near the north gate was a public monument unlike any other known, with a colonnaded portico and a large open plaza 40 by 90 meters. Falerii Novi had a network of water channels that ran under city blocks and not just along streets, indicating coordinated city planning.

