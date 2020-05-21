At least 60 different remains were found where the new airport will be.

The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) reported that the area where the Felipe Ángeles International Airport, in Santa Lucía, State of Mexico, has been the place of discovery of different bones of various mammoths.

Since last December, the appearance of these fossils has been reported, which at first they were thought to be only a dozen of specimens, but to date 60 have been found.

This finding has not stopped construction work of the new airport, as reported by Salvador Pulido, director of Salvage at INAH.

The remains were found in the area that belongs to the site of the future control tower and part of the airstrip.

INAH released a statement at the beginning of the work on April 9, 2019 where they expected that in the area of ​​the old lake of Xaltocan, It would have Pleistocene fauna findings from 35,000 years BC. and that there could be others from the Mexica era, but no one expected that the remains were so many.

Initially there was a team of 3 archaeologists each with twelve assistants. As of today, 31 archaeologists and their team are already working on the site, respectively, and 3 restorers are reported.

The nearly six dozen mammoths found belong to the ‘Columbi’ or Colombian mammoth variant, some species such as bison, camels and horses all belonging to the Pleistocene period.

Further, 15 human bones have been found They belong to pre-Hispanic burials along with the vessels, obsidian and dogs that were placed as offerings according to the customs dictated by the peoples prior to colonization.

The plan for these remains is be used in a gallery integrated to the airport or close to it, to tell the history of the development of this space from 35,000 years ago until recent times.

