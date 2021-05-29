Remains of 215 indigenous children found in former Canadian boarding school

The remains of at least 215 indigenous minors have been found in a former school residence in western Canada, reported this Friday a group of natives, who said that the bodies correspond to missing children, whose deaths were not documented.

Rosanne casimir, head of the Tk’emlúps te secwépemc, an indigenous group from the province of British Columbia, in western Canada, said in a statement that the remains were located last weekend on the grounds of the school residence of Kamloops.

“In our community we had suspicions that we have been able to verify. As far as we know, these missing children are undocumented deaths, “said Casimir, adding that some were only three years old.

“In our community we had suspicions that we have been able to verify”

The indigenous group discovered the bodies using penetrating radar on the ground so as not to alter the remains and has indicated that the search will continue on the grounds of the Kamloops school residence.

“With access to this technology, we hope that the true estimate of missing students provide some peace and conclusion to those lives lost and their communities, “added the indigenous group.

Kidnapping, abuse, torture …

The school residence system was established by the Government of Canada in the early 19th century to assimilate the country’s indigenous population; and it was operational until closure of the last such center in 1996.

The school residences were operated in many cases by religious groups. Indigenous children were forcibly removed from their communities and sent to these internees, sometimes located hundreds of kilometers from their place of origin.

Tens of thousands of indigenous children were placed in school residences for years so that forget their aboriginal customs and languages.

In many cases, the children suffered physical, sexual and psychological abuse systematic, including torture. In some cases, Canadian authorities conducted “scientific” experiments on them.

In 2017, the Canadian government officially apologized for the forced internment of indigenous children and last year designated two of the school residences where abuses were committed as National Historic Site in recognition of the mistakes of the past.