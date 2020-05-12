The 3 Collective

Marco Antonio Solís brings music to mothers

On Saturday May 9, the legendary Mexican singer-songwriter Marco Antonio Solis, Filled thousands of homes around the world with music, joy and beautiful messages with an unprecedented virtual event on the occasion of the Mother’s day, becoming the first artist to use this type of technology for this transmission. This great remote serenade was performed from ACTIVAR STUDIOS in Los Angeles, through the artist’s profiles on Facebook and YouTube, totaling more than one and a half million joint reproductions.

For an hour and a half, the international icon connected with mothers from different countries to live with them in real time, listen to their stories, give advice, and offer hope in the face of the current situation that has wreaked havoc globally. On this special day, the presence of “The Buki” it served as a balm of joy and relief, which delighted the hearts of all the fans who connected to be part of this unique and unmatched gathering.

Relive the serenade to the mothers of Marco Antonio Solís here:

In addition to delighting his audience with his privileged voice, Solís also emphasized the strength of the Latin American people, who, with their great courage and faith, always united, move forward regardless of the tragedy or crisis that comes their way. Thousands of comments flooded social networks during the presentation, demonstrating the love that the audience has for the interpreter and the emotion they felt to be able to enjoy their talent through their screens.

As a special touch, 100 moms from different parts of the world were able to interact with Marco Antonio Solís thanks to technology, making this moment even more emotional. These great women were chosen through a call that the artist launched a few days ago on his social networks.

One of the most moving stories the artist gave voice to during this serenade was that of Heloisa, a Brazilian woman who told the singer about her son who died just a few days ago because of COVID-19. Amidst the pain, Heloisa has found solace in the music of Marco Antonio Solís, for which reason in this transmission she asked him to dedicate the subject “Where is my spring?”, and the singer-songwriter indulged the request without hesitation, which became a beautiful tribute to life and eternal love.

Equally important was the fact that a group of nurses, heroines in the current battle against the pandemic, were also present and honored for their great work and courage.

To finish off this incredible celebration for all the mothers of the world, many of the participants joined Marco Antonio Solis with his best steps during “More than your friend”, the last song of the night. Forgetting all the problems and regardless of whether they were in front of the camera, the moms had fun dancing in the company of the idol. In this joyful way, the wonderful tribute concluded that will surely remain engraved in the hearts of those who were able to witness it from their homes.

At the end of the concert an inspiring video was broadcast in which great artists and personalities joined Marco Antonio Solis in this virtual serenade to congratulate moms and deliver a positive message during these difficult times, calling on the audience to be MORE UNITED THAN EVER in order to overcome this crisis.

Among the celebrities who joined this movement “El Buki” MORE UNITED THAN EVER they find each other: Eugenio Derbez, Lucy and Omar Chaparro, Ana Bárbara, Jaime Camil, Poncho Lizárraga, Jacqueline Bracamontes, Milly Quezada, Alison & Marla Solís, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Beatriz Solís, Mario Domm, Fher Olvera, Alex González, Sergio Vallín, Kike Santander, Myriam Hernández, El Fantasma, Fabián Vargas, Jonatán Sánchez, Felipe Staiti (Enanitos Verdes), India Martínez, Catherine & Miguel Varoni, and the first Mexican astronaut José Hernández.

