Relive the night in New York: bars and restaurants no longer have to close at midnight

The bars and restaurants of New York will no longer have to close the interior of their premises at midnight this Monday, one of the last restrictions on the hospitality industry that remained in force of all those imposed to combat the coronavirus.

“During the month of May we have taken great steps to reopen our economy and as of May 31 we will lift the midnight curfew for interior service in bars and restaurants in New York”, confirmed the state governor, Andrew Cuomo.

The measure, which had already been announced previously, adds to the end of the limitation of hours for the terraces, which was already decreed this month.

New York has also lifted the capacity restrictions that have prevailed for the hotel industry, leisure and many other businesses such as retail stores, gyms and hairdressers, although restaurants must maintain a social distance of two meters, unless they have screens that isolate diners.

“Like the rest of the milestones of our reopening, the end of the indoor hospitality curfew is the result of New Yorkers coming together, complying with precautions and getting vaccinated so that we can defeat the virus and move towards a new normal.” Cuomo pointed out.

The governor also announced today that the rate of positives in covid-19 tests has once again reached a new low since the start of the pandemic.

The average of the last seven days was 0.67% positive, after 71,242 tests were carried out on the last day with only 494 positives.