Relive the Framing Britney Spears documentary for her Emmy nomination

In fact, the Emmy recognition came a day before another major Los Angeles audience. A judge will hear more arguments related to Britney’s guardianship after the singer appeared in court last month. At that hearing, he called the guardianship abusive and asked that his father, Jamie Spears, be removed from the settlement.

Britney has now been given the right to choose her own attorney. Excited fans are waiting for when they arrive The Emmys, this September 19, Britney has been released from guardianship.

On Framing Britney Spears, she debuted in February as part of the FX series The New York Times Presents. Explored guardianship, the way the tabloid and television media treated Spears his problems in the late 1990s and early 2000s. As well as portraying the #FreeBritney movement that emerged in 2019 as an attempt by fans to protest the guardianship and potentially free Spears.