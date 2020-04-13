This Sunday, April 12, the tenor Andrea Bocelli gave a concert without an audience at the Milan Cathedral, in Italy, to raise a musical “prayer” and ask for “the gift of faith and hope” in humanity, so much to face the coronavirus pandemic –Which has Italy as one of the most affected countries–, as for lor that happens after it is finished, because according to what he said in an interview with the EFE agency, we will have to have a lot of patience to return to the rhythm of life that we knew.

It was through the show called #MusicForHope (music for hope), a concert organized by a small group of people and which was broadcast live to thousands of people through Bocelli’s YouTube channel, where the Italian tenor he performed several well-known pieces of music, such as “Ave Maria” by the French composer Charles Gounod and “Amazing Grace” by John Newton, among others.

Accompanied only by Emanuel Carlo Vianelli, organist of the Milan Cathedral, and presenting images of the enclosure and other known monuments in Europe such as the Arc de Triomphe and the Eiffel Tower – without people, due to the confinement in which the majority of the European population finds itself– Andrea Bocelli gave a concert of almost 25 minutes that was emotional for many users of social networks.

If for any reason you missed it, here we leave you the concert that Andrea Bocelli offered at the Duomo in Milan on Easter Sunday: