Music is one of the outlets we have found these days to feel less burdened while we are at home by the coronavirus pandemic. Beyond raising our spirits in such difficult moments, for many years it has shown us that it has the ability to move masses to make a change. In these weeks we have seen several musicians and bands playing from their homes, but nobody gathered as many people as One World: Together At Home.

This show was curated by the very same Lady Gaga and throughout almost eight hours a lot of artists that we love and respect paraded, among which big names such as Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, The Killers, Billie Eilish, Eddie Vedder and many more with a single purpose: Support the Global Citizen Association and the World Health Organization in their daily fight against COVID-19.

The concert started almost at 1 in the afternoon (Central Mexico) with a message from Gaga herself to thank all those who are supporting this cause, and since then some artists of all kinds began to parade, singing and playing in the comfort of their homes for this unprecedented event. During the first hours we had a chance to listen to Liam Payne and Niall Horan (ex One Direction), Hozier, Adam Lambert coveting R.E.M., Jennifer Hudson –Laying Cats infamous song, Rita prays singing with the microphone of his computer, jiar jiar, and even Charlie Puth playing “See You Again” (yes, the Fast and Furious one).

In addition to the musicians, throughout the One World: Together At Home there were special parking spaces, such as the Jack black exercising or Matthew McConaughey and Sarah Jessica Parker encouraging everyone who was watching the show to donate to this noble cause, so it was a real show where they brought together the best of music with chubby figures of entertainment.

#TogetherAtHome jack black exercising was all you need and didn’t know pic.twitter.com/svj8J3sOZ3 – Karen Soler 🥀🇨🇴 (@EndGameTheFight) April 18, 2020

The first moment that many of us expected and that gave us Chinese skin was when Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vanucci Jr. of The Killers appeared on screen to play one of those classics we all love to sing, “Mr, Brightside”. Of course we all tear our bellies with the I NEVEEEEEEEEER at the end. Later they would return to cast their latest single, “Caution.”

The Killers singing Mr Brightside is what I needed to brighten my day. #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/pYPp7uAizm – Ro (@Rojr_) April 18, 2020

For his part, Milky Chance raffles came to One World: Together At Home to play their landmark “Stolen Dance”, which took away all that danceable wave to leave it as a totally melancholic acoustic version. If you don’t believe us, check it out below:

#TogetherAtHome with one of my favorite songs !! 🥳🥳 Milky Chance – Stolen Dance pic.twitter.com/gB3JWZwWVD – Alejandro Lezcano G. (@AlejandroLezG) April 18, 2020

For all those who were waiting to hear legends almost from the beginning, this was accomplished almost immediately, because among musicians of the new generation the great Annie Lennox of Eurythmics, who in addition to giving a message of support to those who were connected watching the concert a beautiful piano version of “I Saved The World Today” was released.

This is how some special guests appeared, although we were surprised to see that even the very SpongeBob came out of Bikini Bottom for a while to show the world how they should wash their hands right now. Without a doubt one of the moments that all the fans completely loved.

Later a huge combo of artists would arrive to liven up the afternoon as Ellie Goulding and his famous “Love Me Like You Do”, Jessie J moving us with his exciting performance, Jack johnson bringing good vibes with her song “Better Together”, the talented Christine and the Queens singing his latest single, Kesha with a somewhat strange presentation, FINNES showing us his songs alone and even Zucchero coveting “Everybodys’ Gotta Learn Sometimes ”.

And of course there would be acts to get our best dance steps, because Sofi Tukker –The New York duo– appeared for put those beats that we need so much right now to start a huge rave at home. Do you remember the dance you put together at the Corona Capital 2019? Well, they reminded us a bit of that time when we were happy and didn’t know it.

We raffled as always Sofi Tukker ✨ Drinkee #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/4kUWz7oLic – Brendi (@ BrenCM5) April 18, 2020

Although all these artists raffled off like the greats for almost six uninterrupted hours, the best was yet to come. At 7 o’clock at night the concert was transferred to some television channels, where we would now see the first names that moved us when this concert was announced. They welcomed us to this new stage of One World: Together At Home Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert, who with their characteristic sense of humor presented the person responsible for all this, Lady Gaga.

The singer – who delayed the release of her next record material – thanked everyone who is part of this historical event and she immediately started playing “Smile” by Nat King Cole, with her singing at the foot of the piano and giving us a light of hope in the midst of everything we are experiencing.

Of course heavy artists would come quickly, for after a few segments showing efforts around the world against the coronavirus, Colbert welcomed the great Stevie wonder. Although we all expected to hear some of his classics, the funk, soul and R&B singer decided to pay tribute to Bill Withers by mixing his song “Love’s In Need of Love Today” with “Lean On Me” by the legendary musician, who recently died from COVID-19.

Maybe many of us came to this concert to see Sir Paul MCCARTNEY breaking it like always, and first He appeared to play one of the songs that can not miss in his shows, “Lady Madonna” by The Beatles, only this time, in addition to talking about a woman, he decided to change the lyrics a little to dedicate it to all the doctors and people who are taking risks in this pandemic.

One of those who started this kind of charity concerts was Elton John, but could not miss One World: Together At HomeAnd I could only do it by making a spectacular presentation. Using the patio of his house to be able to play at ease, the English singer sang next to his piano for all of us “I’m Still Standing”, inviting us to resist and bring out the best in us in this very tense situation, and the truth is that we totally appreciate it.

After seeing Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes coveting “What A Wonderful World”, that song that moves us to the tear of Louis Armstrong, it was the turn of one of the favorite rockers of all of us: the lord Eddie Vedder. Who on this occasion left the guitar for a while to play with a “River Cross” organ, one of the songs that appear on Pearl Jam’s new album, Gigaton.

And if there was Paul McCartney, of course their great friends, the Rolling Stones, had to go out. Everyone playing from home and by video call in Zoom, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood teamed up to play “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”, one of the many hymns that the legendary band has left us over more than five decades rocking hard and solid. Did you notice that Keith was cheating? Quite a boss.

We already talked about the old school taking out the caste in this concert, but we also have to mention the new generation that is eating the world right now. One of them is Lizzo, who with that spectacular presence and voice that is loaded gave us a spectacular interpretation of “A Change Is Gonna Come”, a phrase that is quite true to face what we are going through.

Having a lot of artists gathered for such a special concert, of course a collaboration would come at some point, and that was brought to us by the good John Legend, who started playing the Ben E. King classic, “Stand By Me”. Although the matter was already highly emotional, things got better when the British singer joined him, Sam smith, combining their voices to bring us a spectacular version of this universal song.

TO Billie Joe Armstrong We love him very much for making our adolescence something more bearable with the songs he composed for Green Day, and in One World: Together At Home appeared to play one of the songs that recall one of the most personal moments of his life, “Wake Me Up When September Ends”. Let the first stone be cast by those who were not thrilled when Billie played the first chords.

We know that Billie Eilish is one of the great promises of today’s music –Not for nothing did he get the job of writing and composing the song for the James Bond movie 25–, but despite being a great singer and raffling on stage, the truth was a little due with her participation in One World: Together At Home, because she felt a little afraid when singing “Sunny” with her brother FINNEAS. Either way we forgive him because he still has a long way to go.

Of the last acts of the night that surprised us, Taylor Swift took a little star, because it showed that she has matured a lot with the interpretation that she threw of “Soon You’ll Get Better” –A song that he composed especially for his mother and that premiered at this concert– that came ad hoc to finish this show that brought together the best of the best in music and entertainment.

To close with a flourish, one of the most special collaborations of the night appeared, which involved the pianist Lang Lang and to the spokesmen of Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga and John Legend singing “The Prayer” together from the Canadian singer. And although it may seem a little strange, the truth is that this enormous combination of voices sounded spectacular and was perfect to end a day full of music and many mixed feelings.