Boxing Telemundo will tell the story of “Canelo”

BOxeo Telemundo, the # 1 Spanish boxing show in the United States, concludes its cycle of special reps starring great fighters who have left an indelible mark on the sport with the history of the champion in four divisions, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez. The special will air on Telemundo and, via streaming, in the Telemundo Deportes application.

Each special installment highlights the best matches around the stories featured, with special commentary from experts offering new perspectives and anecdotes to viewers. Also, news and additional content, including the best moments of the fighters, can be seen on TelemundoDeportes.com after each episode.

When to watch Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez’s special program on Boxeo Telemundo?

The special presentation, which will air this Friday, May 22 at 12 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Telemundo, relives the rise of the Mexican boxing star, showing off three memorable bouts that ushered in his professional boxing career.

What fights will be seen in Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez’s special program on Boxeo Telemundo?

Member of the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame, René Giraldo, and Edgar López They will relive three unforgettable Boxing Bouts Telemundo starring a young and passionate Canelo Álvarez when his story began to be written, along with a special package of interviews that Canelo has done over the years.

The program opens with Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez against Gabriel Martinez, a fight held on April 18, 2008. With his victory in that fight, Álvarez made his first title, that of the World Boxing Association FEDECENTRO. The special presentation continues with Álvarez versus Axel Rodrigo Solís, an incredible fight that ended in knockout on February 22, 2008. The show closes with Canelo’s second fight in the United States, when he faced Raúl Pinzón on December 5, 2008. Ultimately, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez would become WBC and WBA super welterweight champion, as well as WBC, WBA, OIB and IBF middleweight champion, and champion OMB light heavy duty.

About Boxeo Telemundo:

Following its debut in 1989, Boxeo Telemundo has grown to become the # 1 contact sports program among US Hispanics on both cable and broadcast television. Since its launch, Boxeo Telemundo has broadcast over 350 championship fights and featured many of boxing’s greatest stars on their path to stardom and their first championship victories, which has earned them the reputation of being the show. ” where the champions are born ”. Among those stars is Saúl Canelo Álvarez, who won his first professional boxing title at Boxeo Telemundo in 2008. Other notable champions who have paraded on the show are Juan Manuel Márquez, Diego Corrales, Carlos Maussa, Floyd Mayweather, Israel Vázquez, Wilfredo Vázquez, Rafael Ruelas, Jorge Solísand many others. In addition, renowned Boxing Hall of Fame members have appeared on the show as Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera and Félix Trinidad.

