Formula 1 will repeat today one of the most exciting and dramatic races in its 70-year history: the 2012 Brazilian GP. Relive the final duel for the World Cup that season between Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel and the final goodbye from Michael Schumacher to the Grand Circus.

Formula 1 will repeat live through your official YouTube channel the 2012 Formula 1 Brazilian GP race starting at 16:00 CEST on this Saturday, April 25, 2020.

It is one of the tests most remembered by the intense fight between Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel for the 2012 World Cup. The Asturian arrived at Interlagos with 13 points of disadvantage with respect to the German and his classification was not perfect. “My options to get to the podium are still intact. We are still in the game and I will not give up,” said the Spaniard.

Vettel had it all in his face: securing a fourth place would crown him three-time champion. However, an accident on the first lap with Bruno Senna relegated him to the last position. With his Red Bull somewhat damaged, the German set out to complete a great comeback to finish as champion for the third time in a row.

His statements after being crowned left much to be desired. Vettel attacked Ferrari for deliberately replacing Felipe Massa’s gearbox in the 2012 United States event and thus benefiting Fernando Alonso to earn a position on the starting grid. A totally legal action within the FIA ​​regulations.

“Many people have tried to use dirty tricks, things that from our point of view have exceeded the limit. But they have never distracted us, we have pushed to the end,” said the German after the race.

This Brazil 2012 race also left us many other historical moments. Was Michael Schumacher’s last race in Formula 1 on a Sunday and the last time, for the moment, that McLaren has risen to the top step of the podium thanks to the victory of Jenson Button.

