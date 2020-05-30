The Brazilian GP 2019, today at 16:00 Spanish peninsular time

Sainz podium, Verstappen rematch, accident between the Ferrari …

Formula 1 will broadcast this Saturday at 16:00 CEST the 2019 Brazilian GP in which Carlos Sainz achieved his first podium in the Grand Circus after a great comeback. The Interlagos race also left us a Toro Rosso in the Top 3 and a double abandonment of Ferrari after an accident by Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc.

Formula 1 will broadcast live this Saturday at 16:00 Spanish peninsular time through its official YouTube channel the 2019 Brazilian GP. In this race, Carlos Sainz signed his first F1 podium after tracing from the last position and benefit from a post-race sanction on Lewis Hamilton.

However, this is not the only attraction of a totally crazy career. Despite both Championships being decided and dominated by Mercedes, Interlagos hosted what for many was the best event of the past campaign.

Max Verstappen redeemed himself from his accident with Esteban Ocon last year on the same stage as he was on his way to victory. This time, the Red Bull kept a cool mind and achieved victory.

Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc collided and abandoned at what was the height of Ferrari’s internal duel. Mattia Binotto ordered her two pilots to go to the Maranello factory to give their version of events.

Pierre Gasly also took the F1 podium for the first time in his career. After his descent from Red Bull to Toro Rosso, the Frenchman reached the second echelon with a clearly inferior car. Claiming the Gallic after a very difficult season for him.

The action on the track was frantic, but the final order of the race was decided in the dispatches. The stewards sanctioned Hamilton after hitting Alexander Albon for the podium in the final laps.

Carlos Sainz crossed the finish line fourth, but the penalty to the British made him climb to third position. It was the award for all hard work and progression throughout the season in his debut with McLaren.

