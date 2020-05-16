The historic comeback of the Asturian, today at 16:00 CEST

The Spaniard won at home after starting 11th

Formula 1 will repeat today what is listed as one of Fernando Alonso’s best races in Formula 1: the 2012 European GP. Relive the historic comeback of the Asturian in front of the local Valencia public.

Formula 1 will repeat live on its official YouTube channel the race for the 2012 Formula 1 European GP starting at 16:00 CEST on Saturday May 16, 2020.

The race at the Valencia Urban Circuit is remembered for Fernando Alonso’s impressive comeback from 11th position at the start to his second victory of the season after 57 laps full of emotion and drama. The Spaniard was the first driver to achieve a second win in 2012 after having seven different winners in the first seven rounds of the calendar.

The Ovense immediately climbed from the start with three positions won at the end of the first lap. Alonso extended his first stint and benefited from the appearance of a safety car after an accident between Heikki Kovalainen and Jean-Éric Vergne earned him to be in fourth position after the stops were completed.

In the relaunch, Alonso managed to climb to third place. He also took advantage of the abandonments of Sebastian Vettel and Romain Grosjean after mechanical problems in the alternator of both cars powered by Renault. The victory was on a silver platter for the Spanish. The public vibrated at the end of the race in what was a weekend of joys for the sport of our country and an unforgettable weekend for Fernando Alonso.

After an overtaking recital, this race is considered one of the best for the Asturian in his entire sports career. According to Formula 1 itself, its brightest moment in the premier class.

