Relive Every Cute Pic of True Thompson in Honor of Her 3rd Birthday

True thompson is officially 3!

Khloe kardashian and Tristan thompson‘s daughter turns 3 today, April 12, and while it feels like we just watched Khloe give birth on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, True has already grown up to be an adorable addition to the extended Kardashian-Jenner family. In a 2018 episode of KUWTK, Khloe gushed, “The minute I met my daughter, I cannot believe I’m even saying the words my daughter. I was so in love with her and she’s just perfect.”

Since then, the mother-daughter duo have become best friends, with Khloe posting countless sweet snaps of True on Instagram. Most recently, Khloe and True celebrated Easter with the Kardashian-Jenners. Not only did Khloe get some adorable pics with her BFF daughter, she also captured a heartwarming photo of True surrounded by Easter baskets designed by “Lovey” Kris jenner.

And, after seeing how the E! family celebrated Easter, we bet Khloe will pull out all the stops for True’s birthday.