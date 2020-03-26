The vicar of a UK church tried to carry the religious message to his faithful, unaware that he was near danger

By: Web Writing

Due to measures of social distancing by the coronavirus, a vicar from a UK Church decided to record his first sermon; however, something went wrong and he ended up burning his clothes by getting too close to the candles.

Everything happened when the man invited reflection on the fact of delivering the homily at home. He asked the faithful to ask themselves: “Lord God, what are you saying to us?”, Without realizing that the fire he was already wearing his sweater.

“Oh my gosh! I just caught fire!” Exclaimed the surprised religious, and then shake and turn off the fire.

In the United Kingdom, the Boris Johnson government ordered severe restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, leading to the closure of non-essential stores, libraries, gyms and places of worship.