Relief and boost for Merkel’s conservatives in regional elections

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) breathes relief after the elections held yesterday in the federated state of Saxony-Anhalt (east), by imposing with great advantage the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and growing, in addition , in votes.

This victory before the great election date of September 26 that will begin the post-Merkel era represents an important boost for the conservatives, who last March, in addition to losing support, came in second place a long way behind the winners in the regionals of Baden-Wüürttemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate.

“The relief is great and the joy as well,” said the Prime Minister of Saxony-Anhalt, the Christian Democrat Reiner Haseloff, who is ready to lead his third and, as he has assured, last legislature.

He highlighted the “unity” of the conservative bloc and the support of the leadership led by the president of the CDU and candidate for the Chancellery, Armin Laschet, at the same time that he was convinced of his party’s options in the September general elections.

The CDU thus obtained 35.8% of the votes, followed at a great distance by the AfD, with 23.1%, while the Left added 10.9%; the Social Democrats, 8%; the Liberals, 6.8%; and the greens 6%, according to the projections of the public television ZDF almost an hour and a half after the closing of the schools.

Translated into seats, the CDU totals 33; the AfD, 21; the Left, 10: the Social Democratic Party (SPD), 7; the green ones, 6; and liberals, too 6.

In the 2016 regional elections, the CDU added 29.8% of the votes; the AfD took 24.3%; the Left, with 16.3%; the SPD, with 10.6%; and the greens, with 5.2%.

The far-right AfD has failed to …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.