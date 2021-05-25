Relentless Justice tops the Mexican box office with Peter Rabbit 2 – Tomatazos

When a film genre works, especially in terms of the box office, sometimes the mistake is made of falling into common places where the producers only want to sell their films instead of offering something of quality. The most constant victims of this are usually comedy, action and horror, perhaps the genres with the most audience during their presence on the billboards.

And it is that the public usually appreciates the great emotions within a room where sounds and images surround them. But when a film manages to be a blockbuster, entertaining, that contributes something to the audience and at the same time works in terms of its making, surely the product is going to be able to stay ahead. Regardless of whether a film is good or bad, it is the public who will decide if a production is among the most viewed films.

For this reason, every week it becomes essential to know which tapes have positioned themselves in the first places and how much the rest have fallen. This weekend the action has arrived to lead in theaters, and proof of that is Relentless Justice – 78% by Guy Ritchie; while Peter Rabbit 2: Rabbit on the Run – 69% of Will Gluck has managed to stay in second place in the Mexican box office in his second weekend.

A couple of days ago it was released Relentless Justice, a film in which, according to some critics, has shown a certain maturity of the director, who was the same responsible for Sherlock Holmes – 70%. Admittedly, the film ran the risk of becoming one more film where Jason Statham is the same character as always, but despite that, the film has managed to capture the attention of many.

For this reason, according to Canacine’s weekly count that covers from May 20 to 23, this film ranked first at the national box office with $ 9.2 million raised and about 128.5 thousand attendees to the rooms in which it is shown. For its part, Peter Rabbit 2: Runaway Rabbit has managed to stay in second place since its premiere last week with $ 6.7 million raised, $ 18.8 million accumulated in total, and 111.1 thousand attendees this weekend and 317.1 thousand accumulated.

On the other hand, Pray for us – 30% who were in first place for two consecutive weeks, is now down to third place in their fifth week on the billboard, which turns out to be still quite positive for the time it has been. This film starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan raised $ 6.6 million pesos this weekend, accumulating $ 111.1 million in total. For now we just have to wait and see if the tape of Jason statham manages to stay in first place until the next count.

Finally, it is important to verify that in the United States the response at the box office has been very different. While in Mexico Espiral: The game of fear continues – 55% fell to eighth place in its second week of projection, in the neighboring country it has remained in first place since its premiere, raising USD $ 4.6 million from May 21 to 23 (via Box Office Mojo), while in Mexican theaters it only accumulated an extra $ 2.6 million.