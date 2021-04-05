Relentless criticism of former president of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto and Tania Ruiz for ‘Partying in the middle of a pandemic’



Tania Ruiz and Enrique Peña Nieto receive criticism for attending a wedding in Punta Cana.

Photo: Eyepix, Sipa USA, Grosby Group / Getty Images

Whoever it was President from Mexico until almost three years ago, Enrique Peña Nieto, had to fight closely with him COVID-19 when his girlfriend, the model Tania Ruiz, contracted the virus. The latter expressed on several occasions the damage that the disease had done in her body, how bad she felt and, finally and fortunately, how he managed to win the battle against this terrible disease that has affected much of the world and that has changed the lives of many.

Even so, the romantic couple was harshly criticized on social networks when some photos and videos in which they appear at a wedding in Punta Cana, a place to which they have traveled on previous occasions. In the images you can see the Ex leader wearing a white linen shirt and she is very spectacular as usual. They are seen near the dance floor and also enjoying dinner.

Our friends from “Gossip No Like” published some of the images and in the same comments section of the account of Instagram of the tv show you could read things like: “TRUANES THAT DO WHAT THEY WANT, THE KARMA LATE OR EARLY, COMES … ALWAYS …”, “Irresponsible, not about going to that wedding, but about the corruption and looting that that miserable country did to the country ”,“ Pure rubbish ”,“ It is good for the authorities to set a bad example and people don’t understand either ” and “What worries them does they have a hospital, oxygen, medicines, doctors at their disposal …”, among some of the reviews.

However, just as many made claims at them, he defended the former de Angelica Rivera already own Tania ruiz claiming “That many were already doing their normal life and that they also deserved it” or “That it was obvious that it was a small wedding and close friends”. We leave you the video of the wedding of Marcela García Caballero, ex-queen of Barranquilla carnival, Colombia with the businessman Sergio Chams so that they draw their own conclusions.

