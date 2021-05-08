Releasing Vaccine Patents: The Coming Debate

The proposal to release patents for Covid-19 vaccines opens a debate on what would be the benefits and implications for the nations and the laboratories that developed them.

For now, the first apparent discrepancy arose between the government of the United States and some countries of the European Union.

Release patents on vaccines?

One of the great world players has already moved pieces in this debate. The president of United States, Joe biden, came out in favor of releasing patents on vaccines.

On the contrary, in the European Union (EU) the debate is not so simple and to establish a community position less.

EU leaders, the bloc of 27 member countries, they discuss in a two-day summit whether they should advance to release the patents or not.

Why would it be important?

According to the World Health Organization, in April, of the 700 million vaccines administered in the world, only 0.2% had gone to low-income countries.

The aforementioned lack of equity in the distribution of vaccines became more noticeable with the second wave of infections in India, where a peak of up to 400,000 positive cases has been reached in a single day.

Opening the debate is important above all for the countries without the capacity to produce vaccines, because it would help them fight the pandemic more quickly and prevent the mortality curve from continuing to rise.

Found positions

Some EU members believe that boosting the production of vaccines and selling or donating them to countries around the world is an effective way to fight the pandemic and prevent new variants from emerging.

However, there are arguments that, although not to the contrary, would point to a complex process.

Releasing patents for Covid-19 vaccine patents would imply a process of almost two years at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

In addition to the fact that in case this process could be shortened, it should be taken into account that not all countries have installed capacity to produce vaccines with state-of-the-art biotechnologies such as Messenger RNA.

The President of France, Emmanuel MacronHe assured that he was willing to discuss the issue, but considered it more important that the United States and the United Kingdom cease restrictions on the export of drugs.

“Today, Anglo-Saxons block many of these ingredients and vaccines … Currently 100% of the vaccines produced in the United States is for the US market,” he said.

Macron added that Europe has so far exported more than 200 million doses of vaccines.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that, in the short term, the EU calls on all vaccine-producing countries to allow exports and avoid measures that disrupt supply chains.

While Von der Leyen and Macron have said they are open to discussing the idea, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, has spoken out fiercely against.

Germany, whose company BionTech owns a patent on a vaccine developed jointly with US company Pfizer, opposes waiver of rights.

For their part, the United Kingdom and Switzerland are home to large pharmaceutical companies; These countries argue that the proposal would undermine incentives for companies to have produced vaccines in record time do so in the event of a future pandemic.

They also say that giving up the patents would not instantly solve the problem, given limited manufacturing capacity.

For this reason, the United States has pledged to begin sharing up to 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine with other countries, coupled with the support shown by President Joe Biden to release patents on vaccines.

Pharmaceutical stocks fall

For now, President Biden’s position on the release of the vaccine patent threw the shares of the manufacturing laboratories.

Pharmaceuticals say Biden’s move could disrupt a fragile supply chain, and urged rich countries to share vaccines more generously with the developing world.

Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax and US shares of BioNTech fell between 4% and 10% Thursday on Thursday.