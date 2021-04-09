Releasing Suicide Squad’s Yesterday Cut would be for Warner to admit he ruined the DCEU, new report says

Again Warner and his executive decisions are in the eye of the hurricane, but not in a positive way for the company, since in recent days new information has come to light about the Yesterday Cut of the movie Suicide Squad – 25% . Edward James Lauder published an article on Small Screen through which he released key information why Warner has refused to release the version made by David Ayer despite pressure from fans and the public of the DC film universe.

Ann sarnoff, CEO of WarnerMedia Studios, stated in an interview for Variety that the Yesterday Cut was not going to be produced and put an end to speculation about the continuation of the Snyderverse, to which he also added his opinion on the toxic fans of the DCEU, all with the purpose to silence once and for all the rumors related to the possible restoration of the Snyderverse. However, this only became the trigger for more speculation surrounding Warner’s DC productions.

In accordance with Edward lauder, Sarnoff’s statements are just another example of the terrible decisions made by the executives of Warner Media and that the film of Suicide Squad released in 2016 is a clear example of this, but we go by parts.

Lauder explains in his article that the first version of Suicide Squad That Ayer presented to Warner was a very dark film, the development of which did not please the film’s executives, since what they wanted was a comical and carefree film, imitating one of the greatest successes of superhero cinema: Deadpool – 84%. That’s right, Warner wanted Suicide Squad achieve the same success as Deadpool and for that reason, he did not hesitate to change the job that David Yesterday had done, work that no doubt a few thousand fans would pay to see, just as they have done with Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%.

Now, what are the reasons that stop Warner from not releasing a second version of Suicide Squad when they have a large part of the fandom asking to vindicate the work done with the film? In addition to the economic investment it would entail, what other factors are an obstacle to the Ayer Cut on HBO Max? According to Lauder, the edited version of Ayer’s film is finished and ready to go, in that case, the company would not need to invest more money to produce it, so what’s stopping Warner? The most important reason preventing the release of the supposed Ayer Cut is simply the ego of those who were involved in the production of Suicide Squad, in the writer’s words:

They don’t want the general public to watch David Ayer’s Suicide Squad because it will only reinforce everyone’s perception that Warner Bros. executives just don’t have a clue what they’re doing.

That’s right, the executives related to the film want to continue hiding their bad decisions and their lack of ability to produce successful films, since they release a second version of Suicide Squad It would show the whole world all the mistakes that Warner executives made while working on the 2016 movie, which would clearly be a huge blow to their reputation and careers within Hollywood, because, as we all know, the movie was a box office hit. but it failed miserably at everything else.

After the statements of Ann sarnoff, it is highly unlikely that there is a chance to see the Yesterday Cut, however, the success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League has shown that reissuing the films they have already made is an extremely profitable field, even if certain executives are not very happy to be exposed as incompetent.

The truth is that the public continues to ask the company to correct the errors of its employees and not only in relation to the reissue of the films, but has also asked for clarification and resolution of all the controversies that have arisen due to conflicts between executives, filmmakers and actors, although as we know, Warner has resisted listening to the suggestions of its audience and it seems that the company and its staff are determined not to publicize the Ayer Cut even though it would be a great business, but remember that the Financial gains have always been a powerful driver for film companies and perhaps that is the only thing that convinces the company to release the version of Yesterday.