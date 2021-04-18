Releases that Netflix, Disney + and Amazon bring you this end

Series

Big Shot: Elite Trainer

Disney Original Series + Episode 1: Pilot. After being kicked out of the NCAA, energetic basketball coach Korn (John Stamos, Full House) must take a job at an all-girls high school. Your new team requires you to use skills you don’t use often like: empathy and vulnerability. By learning to connect with his players, Marvyn begins to become the person he always hoped for. Girls learn to take themselves more seriously, finding their balance on and off the field of play.

Wildly famous

Season Five Internationally renowned survivalist Bear Grylls returns to the wild with some of Hollywood’s most beloved celebrities to travel unfettered through the most extreme realms that Mother Nature has to offer.

The amazing Dr. Pol

Seasons 8-15. Dr. Pol is an expert on farm animals and pets. Despite his advanced age, instead of retiring, he takes a practical, old-fashioned approach to veterinary medicine. The amazing Dr. Pol travels through rural Michigan to tend to every family pet and herd of cattle that need his expertise and kindness.

Films

The great showman

An original musical inspired by the life of PT Barnum and starring Hugh Jackman. Barnum was a visionary who started from scratch to create the “World’s Greatest Show,” a show and celebration of his overflowing imagination that captivated audiences across the globe.

Children

Green neighbors

Season 1 Grillo Green moves to the big city! Along with her sister, Tilly, her father, Bill, and her grandmother Alice, this country family must learn to live in a busy city. Grillo’s curiosity and enthusiasm lead his family on great adventures and win the hearts of his new neighbors. There will never be a dull day for this family, they find great adventures no matter where they are!

The Owl house

Season 1 Luz, a self-confident human teenager, accidentally stumbles upon a portal that leads her to a magical new world, where she befriends the rebellious witch Eda and King, an adorable miniature warrior. Despite having no magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch, serves Eda as an apprentice at Owl House, and ends up finding a new family in an unusual environment.

Documentaries

National Geographic: Earth’s Cycles

National Geographic Disney + Original Series National Geographic. Earth’s Cycles takes viewers on a retreat like no other, transporting them to a wide variety of colorful and relaxing corners of the world. Audiences travel to sky-blue glaciers, arid deserts, lush jungles, and vibrant metropolises to escape the cacophony of everyday life. Each “cycle” provides viewers with an opportunity to relax and renew, while the sound of music and the natural world floods them.

Greta: The future is today

15-year-old Greta Thunberg decides to start a climate change strike at her high school. She skips classes and sits in front of the Swedish Parliament to tell politicians that if they don’t care about her future, why should she care? A compelling documentary that accompanies the decisive actions of this young woman who cry out to stop climate change before it is too late. A journey that has led her to meet the most influential political leaders in the world.