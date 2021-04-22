Releases that Netflix brings for the month of May The best!

Between the novelties that famous platform Netflix has for its subscribers in the month of May productions such as “Lucifer 5 – part 2”, “Who m @ to Sara? 2 “and the second part of” Selena: The series. “

Like every month, Netflix has released the premieres of series, films and of course documentaries that it has prepared for the next month of May.

In addition to the fact that you will be able to see a new episode of Luis Miguel: The series every Sunday of next month, there will also be many other premieres on Netflix that will undoubtedly catch your attention, from season 5 Lucifer until the second season of Who fucked Sara? which left us thinking a lot about what will happen in the story.

As for the series, you can also see the second season of Selena: The Series next May 4 and the Special, El Vecino, RAGNARÖK and Love, Death & Robots.

As if that weren’t enough, also season three of The Kominsky Method, number five of Outlander as well as The Legacy of Jupiter and Halston.

Netflix releases for the month of May 2021:

1. SERIES

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 (5/28/2021)

Who Fucked Sara ?: Season 2 (5/19/2021)

Selena: The Series – Part 2 (5/4/2021)

Jupiter’s Legacy (5/7/2021)

The Kominsky Method: Season 3 (5/28/2021)

Special: Season 2 (5/20/2021)

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 (5/14/2021)

The Neighbor: Season 2 (5/21/2021)

Ragnarök: Season 2 (Coming Soon)

HALSTON (Coming soon)

What I Saw: Season 3 (5/14/2021)

The Upshaw Family (5/12/2021)

A crazy love (Coming soon)

Outlander: Season 5 (5/11/2021)

The Bold Type: Season 4 (5/8/2021)

The Bold Type (5/8/2021)

The Bold Type: Season 2 (5/8/2021)

The Bold Type: Season 3 (5/8/2021)

2. MOVIES

The Woman in the Window (5/14/2021)

Monster (5/7/2021)

Blue Miracle (5/27/2021)

The Army of the Dead (5/21/2021)

Oxygen (5/12/2021)

Ferry (5/14/2021)

Roberto Baggio: The Divine (5/26/2021)

The dance of the 41 (12/5/2021)

A little favor (5/20/2021)

Instant Family (5/16/2021)

The Kingdom (5/16/2021)

Rampage: Devastation (5/9/2021)

#LadyRancho (5/22/2021)

Terminator 2: Last Judgment (5/16/2021)

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (5/15/2021)

Kick-Ass 2 (5/16/2021)

The Night of Atonement (5/16/2021)

Perfect Notes (5/16/2021)

More Perfect Notes (5/16/2021)

Death Note: The Movie (1/5/2021)

Death Note: The Last Name (5/1/2021)

Death Note: Lighting a New World (5/1/2021)

3. DOCUMENTARY AND SPECIAL

Sam’s Children: A Descent into Hell – Miniseries (5/5/2021)

Money, in a nutshell – Miniseries (11/5/2021)

David Copeland: The Man Who Terrified London (5/26/2021)

To order: How African-American Cuisine Transformed America – Miniseries (5/26/2021)

4. FOR CHILDREN

Jurassic World: Cretaceous Camp: Season 3 (5/21/2021)

Big Truck: Season 2 (5/4/2021)

The Grinch (5/12/2021)

Total Drama (1/5/2021)

Naughty: From the mansion to the street (5/28/2021)

5. ANIME

Castlevania: Season 4 (5/13/2021)

Eden: Season 1 (5/27/2021)

Kuroko no Basket: Season 2 (5/15/2021)