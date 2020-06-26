It was something we were used to seeing in the movies, but we never imagined that it could happen in reality … until it happened. We are talking, of course, about the coronavirus pandemic that has changed our lives forever. They have been very long and hard months, with situations that we never thought to live, but thank God it seems that we are going back to resume our lives from before, although there is a lot of irresponsible idiot who sweats everything in such a way that they do not fall into the account of that their actions may once again cause us consequences like those we have suffered. And within that de-escalation to return to our pre-virus lifestyle there are some premises that reopen their doors: the cinemas.

And after almost four months lacking the experience of enjoying a movie on the big screen, the distributors have agreed to release eleven new movies, such as the three that appear on the cover of our website: the drama Brazilian ‘Divine love‘(Festival Films), the Spanish film’Alex’s tape‘(Syldavia Cinema) or the thriller islands’A white, white gives‘ (The adventure).

But also other titles come like comedy ‘Personal Assistant‘(Universal), the horror film’Mary’s possession‘(eOne Films Spain), the biopic’Run like a girl‘(F&P Media) or the re-release of the unforgettable’cinema Paradiso‘(A Contracorriente Films).

For the next weekend, a variety of new titles will continue to arrive such as the animated film ‘Red Shoes and the Seven Trolls’, the dramatic comedy ‘The Wish List’ or ‘Apocalypse Now: Final Cut’, the montage made with reason for the 40th anniversary of the mythical film of Francis Ford Coppola.

‘Saint Frances’

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Alex Thompson

Script: Kelly O’Sullivan

Cast: Kelly O’Sullivan, Ramona Edith-Williams, Lily Mojekwu, Charin Alvarez, Jim True-Frost, Max Lipchitz, Mary Beth Fisher, Francis Guinan, Bradley Grant Smith

Plot: Bridget (Kelly O’Sullivan) decides to have an abortion in early summer just as she manages to get a job in a Chicago suburb after spending months desperate to find one. His task is to care for Frances, a six-year-old boy. With little time to recover, he soon finds himself having constant problems with the little one and especially with his mother. However, as time passes, Bridget begins to feel that she is part of a family, and that a large part of the problems she is going through are related precisely to this fact.

‘Divine love’

Genre: Drama

Director: Gabriel Mascaro

Guin: Esdras Bezerra, Rachel Ellis, Gabriel Mascaro, Lucas Paraizo

Cast: Dira Paes, Jlio Machado, Emlio de Melo, Teca Pereira, Mariana Nunes, Thalita Carauta

Plot: In a Brazil where the evangelical church has been integrated into all aspects of daily life, DIVINO AMOR tells the story of Joana, a 42-year-old woman who uses her job to advance her mission to save couples who fight for divorce. While waiting for a sign in recognition of her efforts, she faces the crisis in her own marriage that ends up leaving her even closer to God.

‘Mary’s Possession’

Genre: Terror

Director: Michael Goi

Guin: Anthony Jaswinski

Cast: Gary Oldman, Emily Mortimer, Owen Teague, Stefanie Scott, Manuel Garca-Rulfo, Chloe Perrin, Jennifer Esposito, Michael Landes, Natalie Jean, Claire Byrne, Kathryn Kelly Wiget, Aaron Mitchell, Kenneth Herrington

Plot: David (Gary Oldman) is a humble, fighter, and marine expert who seeks a better life for his family – his wife, Sarah (Emily Mortimer) and their two daughters, the teenage Lindsey (Stefanie Scott) and little Mary (Chloe Perrin). After being strangely in love with an old sailing ship, the story of which is steeped in mystery, David convinces Sarah that buying the sailboat may be his ticket to the long-awaited prosperity. But soon after taking to sea with him, strange and disturbing events begin to terrify David and his family, causing them to turn on each other. When the ship becomes ungovernable, it begins to become terribly clear that the family is s …

‘The lives of Marona’

Genre: Animation, Drama, Family

Director: Anca Damian

Guin: Anghel Damian

Starring: Lizzie Brocher, Bruno Salomone, Thierry Hancisse, Nathalie Boutefeu, Shirelle Mai-Yvart, Mara Schmitt, Etienne Guillou-Kervern, Olimpia Melinte

Plot: This is the story of a dog that remembers the different masters she has had throughout her life and whom she has loved unconditionally, filling all the homes where she has lived with innocence and light.

‘Personal Assistant’

Genre: Comedy, Musical, Romance

Director: Nisha Ganatra

Guin: Flora Greeson

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ice Cube, June Diane Raphael, Eddie Izzard, Zoe Chao, Ben Lewis, Deniz Akdeniz, Molly Malin, Sonal Shah, Diplo, Rupak Ginn, Bill Pullman

Plot: In PERSONAL ASSISTANT, Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross) is a musical superstar, a great legend from the world of the show based in the fabulous city of Los Angeles, with a talent almost as great as her ego. Grace is always accompanied by her efficient and stressed personal assistant, Maggie (Dakota Johnson) who secretly combines her dream of being a music producer with the countless errands of her boss. When Grace’s manager (Ice Cube) tries to make him take a different course in his career, more in keeping with his age, the two women will have to make a decision that will change their lives forever.

‘Valentine: Dark Vengeance’

Genre: Action

Director: Ubay Fox, Agus Pestol

Guin: Beby Hasibuan

Starring: Estelle Linden, Arie Dagienkz, Matthew Settle

Plot: Batavia, a beautiful city where one no longer lives safely. Robbery, violence and an increasingly rampant criminality. In the midst of this chaotic city, Srimaya, a cafe waitress who dreams of being an actress, never thought that dream would change her life. Her encounter with Bono, a film director and her friend, Wawan, will take her on a dangerous adventure full of exciting actions with many lives at stake. Converted from an ordinary girl to the heroine of hope in Batavia City, Valentine uncovers the truth of an event in her family’s past with tragic implications in the present.

‘Run like a girl’

Genre: Biography, Drama, Sports

Director: Rachel Griffiths

Guin: Andrew Knight, Elise McCredie

Cast: Teresa Palmer, Sam Neill, Sullivan Stapleton, Sophia Forrest, Henry Nixon, Aaron Glenane, Genevieve Morris, Zara Zoe, Charles Russell, Xavier Gouault, Justine Jones, Darius Googe, Anneliese Apps, Stephen Cahill, Pugsley Buzzard, Katie Castles, Marc Hughes, Summer North, Douglas Embry, Paul Hallett, Brooke Satchwell, Magda Szubanski, Jacob Warner, Shane Bourne, Mick Molloy, Veronica Thomas, Tony Rickards

Plot: Feel-good movie about the life of Michelle Payne, the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup in a men’s world. An inspiring story of effort, family, friendship and defiance in the face of what seems impossible.

‘Some beasts’

Genre: Thriller

Director: Jorge Riquelme Serrano

Guin: Nicols Diodovich, Jorge Riquelme Serrano

Cast: Paulina Garca, Alfredo Castro, Andrew Bargsted, Gastn Salgado, Consuelo Carreo, Millaray Lobos Garca, Nicols Zrate

Plot: Alejandro and Ana take their family on vacation to a remote island in southern Chile. The tranquility of the trip is disturbed when Nicols, the small town that transports them through the water, disappears leaving the family trapped.

‘Alex’s tape’

Genre: Drama

Director: Irene Zoe Alameda

Guin: Irene Zoe Alameda

Cast: Fernando Gil, Roco Yanguas, Aitana Snchez-Gijn, Amit Shukla, Krishna Singh Bisht, Aida Folch, Rohit Choudhary, Mia Speight, Monica Khanna, Kavyanshi Samaria, Daniel Alameda, Isar Khan, Adrianna Medina

Plot: A teenage girl is reunited with her father, a Spanish-Maghreb merchant who has spent a long time in prison accused of jihadism by mistake. She accompanies him on a business trip to Jaisalmer, India, where they will be involved in a terrorist plot.

‘White gold’

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Grmur Hkonarson

Guin: Grmur Hkonarson

Cast: Arnds Hrnn Egilsdttir, Sigurdur Sigurjnsson, Sveinn lafur Gunnarsson, Hannes li gstsson, Hinrik lafsson, Edda Bjrg Eyjlfsdttir

Plot: Inga, a middle-aged farmer, rebels against the powerful local cooperative. He tries to add support among the other farmers in the area to denounce the corruption of the cooperative, but he meets with solid resistance that forces him to challenge the relationship of dependency and loyalty that links the community with the monopoly. Inga will have to use all his resources and all his cunning to get rid of the control of the cooperative and manage to live according to its principles.

‘Human Lost’

Genre: Animation, Action, Science Fiction

Director: Fuminori Kizaki

Guin: Tow Ubukata

Cast: Mamoru Miyano, Kana Hanazawa, Takahiro Sakurai, Jun Fukuyama, Kenichirou Matsuda, Haruka Chisuga, R. Bruce Elliott, Macy Anne Johnson, Rikiya Koyama, Jason Liebrecht, Robert McCollum, Kristen McGuire, Chris Rager, Miyuki Sawashiro

Plot: » A lost human … or a human capable of finding himself? » Tokyo, 2036. Thanks to the medical revolution of nano-machines and the S.H.E.L.L. that controls them, human beings no longer suffer from diseases and have a useful life of 120 years. However, the system falters due to economic inequalities, pollution and the » Human Lost » phenomenon, which produces deformed beings known as » Lost » when people are disconnected from the S.H.E.L.L. Yozo Oba, a young man who lives a decadent life on Route 16, joins the biker Masao Horiki on a raid on Route 7, where they live.

‘A white, white gives’

Genre: Drama

Director: Hlynur Palmason

Guin: Hlynur Palmason

Cast: Ingvar Sigurdsson, da Mekkn Hlynsdttir, Hilmir Snaer Gudnason, Sara Dgg sgeirsdttir, Elma Stefania Agustsdottir, Haraldur Stefansson, Laufey Elasdttir

Plot: A retired police chief who has just become a widower begins to suspect that his wife, killed in a car accident, was unfaithful to him. Without having digested the loss, he will become more and more obsessed by the subject, until he reaches a point of no return. A thriller with existential airs that has become one of the sensations of recent islands cinema, and that under its surface offers a heartfelt reflection on mourning.