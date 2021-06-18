Releases Spain (06/18/2021) – A not so quiet place for the bodyguard

Review of the premieres that hit theaters between the day before yesterday, Wednesday 16 and today, Friday 18 June.

As a more prominent title we have ‘A quiet place 2‘(Paramount), the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 successful (and magnificent) horror film in which Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds once again lead a cast that also includes Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou, in this continuation Direct Again written and directed by John Krasinski. Regarding his argument, after the fatal events that occurred in the first part, the Abbot family must face the dangers of the outside world while fighting silently to survive.

For its part, another sequel that comes is’The other bodyguard 2‘(Vrtice Cine), a sequel to the 2017 film that once again features Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek as the main protagonists. In this new installment, in which Patrick Hughes also repeats as director, the strangest, funniest and most lethal couple, formed by the bodyguard Michael Bryce and the hitman Darius Kincaid, returns to the charge in a new mission, which will put in seriously endanger their lives, to ensure peace and stability in Europe.

Finally, we will also highlight ‘In a New York neighborhood‘(Warner Bros.), a film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical created by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegra Hudes in which the New York neighborhood of Washington Heights lights up … The aroma of a hot coffee floats in the air right in the 181st Street subway exit, where a kaleidoscope of dreams brings together this happy and caring community. And in the midst of all this we meet Usnavi, the sympathetic owner of the popular winery, who saves every penny while he waits, imagines and sings about a better life.

‘A quiet place 2’

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Director: John Krasinski

Guin: Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski

Cast: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds, Cillian Murphy, Djimon Hounsou, Okieriete Onaodowan, Wayne Duvall, Lauren-Ashley Cristiano, Ashley Dyke, Blake DeLong, Silas Pereira-Olson, Zachary Golinger, Liz Cameron, Chris TDL

Plot: After the fatal events that occurred in the first part, the Abbot family must face the dangers of the outside world while silently fighting to survive. Forced to venture into the unknown, they soon realize that the sound-oriented creatures they hunt are not the only threat lurking beyond the sandy path.

‘The other bodyguard 2’

Genre: Action, Comedy

Director: Patrick Hughes

Screenplay: Tom O’Connor

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, Tom Hopper, Caroline Goodall, Frank Grillo, Richard E. Grant

Plot: The strangest, funniest and most lethal couple, formed by the bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and the hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson), return to the charge in a new mission, which will seriously endanger their lives, to ensure peace and stability in Europe. Bryce, still under investigation and without a license, is enjoying his sabbatical year, when Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek), Darius’s impulsive and dangerous wife, reappears to help her free her husband and fight a global plot in which is implicated an evil Greek (Antonio Banderas) and a celebrated ex-agent (Morgan Freeman). The return of this tr …

‘The poet and the spy’

Genre: Biography, Drama, History

Director: Gianluca Jodice

Guin: Gianluca Jodice

Cast: Sergio Castellitto, Clotilde Courau, Tommaso Ragno, Marcello Romolo, Janina Rudenska, Pier Giorgio Bellocchio, Elena Bucci, Massimiliano Rossi, Fausto Russo Alesi

Plot: 1936. Giovanni Comini has just been promoted to the position of Federal, the youngest in Italy. He is transferred to Rome for a delicate mission: he must watch over Gabriele D’Annunzio and make sure that he does not get in any kind of trouble. D’Annunzio, a nationally recognized poet, is growing restless, and Benito Mussolini fears that he could undermine the alliance with Nazi Germany.

‘In a neighborhood in New York’

Genre: Drama, Musical

Director: Jon M. Chu

Script: Quiara Alegra Hudes

Cast: Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Stephanie Beatriz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Dascha Polanco, Jimmy Smits, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, Olga Merediz, Daymien Valentino, Gregory Diaz IV, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana Greenblatt, Susan Pourfar, Marc Anthony, Julia Harnett, Ryan Woodle, Martha Nichols, Valry Lessard, Ken Holmes, Alex Perez, Carla Carvalho, Tom Berklund, Alex Wong, Andre Da Silva

Plot: New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood lights up … The aroma of a hot coffee hangs in the air just off the 181st Street subway exit, where a kaleidoscope of dreams brings together this happy and caring community. And in the midst of all this we meet Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) the sympathetic owner of the popular winery, who saves every penny while he waits, imagines and sings about a better life.

‘Dear neighbors’

Genre: Drama

Director: Damiano D’Innocenzo, Fabio D’Innocenzo

Guin: Damiano D’Innocenzo, Fabio D’Innocenzo

Cast: Elio Germano, Tommaso Di Cola, Giulietta Rebeggiani, Gabriel Montesi, Justin Korovkin, Barbara Ronchi, Lino Musella, Barbara Chichiarelli, Max Malatesta, Ileana D’Ambra, Cristina Pellegrino, Giulia Melillo, Laura Borgioli

Plot: once upon a time, in a small family neighborhood on the outskirts of Rome, the joyous heat of summer camouflaged a suffocating atmosphere of alienation. From a distance, families seem normal, but it is an illusion: in houses, patios and gardens, silence envelops the subtle sadism of parents, the passivity of mothers, and the guilty indifference of adults. But it is the despair and pent-up anger of the children that will explode and break through this grotesque facade, with devastating consequences for the entire community.

‘Between dog and wolf’

Genre: Documentary, Drama

Director: Irene Gutirrez

Screenplay: Rafael de Jess Ramrez, Cristbal Fernndez, Oscar Moreno

Cast: Miguel Soto, Alberto Santana, Juan Bautista Lpez

Plot: Immersed in the depths of the Cuban jungle, three ex-combatants from the Angolan War are reluctant to abandon the revolutionary spirit that united them as comrades more than thirty years ago. Always on guard, they train every day dressed in their old uniforms in an endless mission: a war game in which they are still valid, strong and, above all, spiritually young. They are the last samurai of the Cuban Revolution.

‘The Englishman who took the suitcase and went to the end of the world’

Genre: Drama

Director: Gillies MacKinnon

Guin: Joe Ainsworth

Cast: Timothy Spall, Phyllis Logan, Grace Calder, Brian Pettifer, Colin McCredie, Celyn Jones, Garry Sweeney, Kevin Mains, Iain Robertson, Marianne McIvor, Marnie Baxter, Saskia Ashdown, Anne Kidd, Matt Costello, Olivia Fenton, Sheila Grier, Maryam Hamidi, Ciaron Kelly, Natalie Clark, Steven Duffy, Manjot Sumal, Lynn Kennedy, Keith Warwick, Finlay McLean, Ronan Doyle, Natalie Mitson, Andrew John Tait, Anthony Bowers

Plot: Tom Harper (Timothy Spall), a 90-year-old retiree whose wife has just passed away, embarks on an exciting journey. Leaving behind the isolated town in which he has lived for fifty years, located in the northernmost point of Great Britain, to travel to his hometown, in the southernmost tip of the country, using his free bus ticket. The intrepid protagonist will stand up to time, age and destiny in order to fulfill the promise he made to his wife Mary (Phyllis Logan). Returning to his past, Tom discover the modern world and a British multicultural diversity that until then was unknown. Along the way, his adventures will be recorded by him …

‘Lola’

Genre: Drama

Director: Laurent Micheli

Guin: Laurent Micheli

Cast: Mya Bollaers, Benot Magimel, Els Deceukelier, Sami Outalbali, Jrmy Zagba, Anemone Valcke, Adriana Da Fonseca, Delphine Bibet, Felix Vannoorenberghe, Denis M’Punga, Mathias Sercu, Vincenzo De Jonghe, Anne-Marie Swin Loop, Kris Robbie Cleiren, Rania Saddiki, Thao Maerten, Django Schrevens, Jrmy Gillet, Jules Galland, Maxime Clausse, Elise Havelange, Franois Brice

Plot: Just when 18-year-old transsexual Lola learns that she can finally undergo the gender reassignment operation, her mother, who is her only financial supporter, passes away. Fulfilling the last wishes of their mother, Lola and her father, who have always been in permanent conflict and have not seen each other in two years, have to undertake a journey together to the Belgian coast. But they will soon realize that the outcome of the journey may not be what they both expected …

‘Flash bravo’

Genre: Drama

Director: Ainhoa ​​Rodrguez

Guin: Ainhoa ​​Rodrguez

Cast: Guadalupe Gutirrez, Carmen Valverde, Isabel Mara Mendoza

Argument: “There is going to be a flash of bravo, bravo, and everything is going to change …” Isa talks to herself, leaving messages on her tape recorder for when she disappears or loses her memory. Cita feels trapped in a marriage in a house full of saints and virgins. Mara returns to the town where she was born to face her loneliness. The women of a small rural town, suspended in time and plagued by depopulation, live between the apathy of their day to day where nothing extraordinary happens and a deep desire for liberating experiences that make them reconnect with the place where they were happy or dreamed of. be.

‘Welcome to Spain’

Genre: Documentary

Director: Juan Antonio Moreno Amador

Screenplay: Juan Antonio Moreno Amador

Distribution:

Argument: Torreblanca is the last neighborhood of Seville. There, next to the highway, is the old Maravilla brothel, which has just closed to be converted into a reception center for refugees. It is Christmas and, to the curiosity of the neighbors, the newcomers to Spain are received by a Magician King to whom they can ask their wishes. With the hope and fear of the unexpected, the new tenants will have to learn everything about their new country and will be as surprised by the Spanish as the Spanish by them.