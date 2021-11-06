Releases Spain (06/11/2021) – Only once in the snail’s house

Review of the premieres that hit theaters today, Friday, June 11.

As the most prominent title we have ‘The snail house‘(Filmax), adaptation of the homonymous novel by Sandra Garca Nieto starring Javier Rey and Paz Vega. Regarding his plot, he follows the writer Antonio Prieto, who decides to spend the summer in a town in the Malaga mountains, where he hopes to find tranquility and inspiration for his next novel. There he meets Berta, a woman for whom he is instantly attracted, as well as some peculiar characters about whom he begins to write and research. Antonio begin to discover that the locals keep numerous secrets and a disturbing hidden legend.

For its part, also interesting is the premiere of ‘Just once‘(A Contracorriente Films), a drama in which Laura, a psychologist from the service of attention to women who suffer gender violence, a few weeks ago she was harassed by the husband of one of her patients. In this situation, you must deal with a couple who have never set foot in such a center: Eva and Pablo.

Finally, we will also highlight ‘Bon Jovi From Encore Nights‘(Digital Version), documentary concert that presents the best hits of the mythical band Bon Jovi.

‘Bon Jovi From Encore Nights’

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Jon Bon Jovi, David Bryan, Tico Torres, Phil X, Hugh McDonald

Plot: Members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Bon Jovi hit the big screen with a new exclusive concert. The Indian concert will be filmed in New Jersey and will be available in cinemas around the world. Throughout an illustrious career spanning over 3 decades since their formation in 1983, Bon Jovi has carved out his place among rock royalty and have recently been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. the Composers. With more than 130 million albums sold worldwide, an extensive catalog of anthems, thousands of concerts in more than 50 countries in front of more than 35 million fans, and sales worth more than 1 billion dollars …

‘Regrettable stories’

Genre: Comedy

Director: Javier Fesser

Guin: Javier Fesser, Claro Garca

Cast: Chani Martn, Laura Gmez-La Cueva, Janick, Alberto Castrillo-Ferrer, Pol Lpez, Fernando San Segundo

Plot: Ramn, a timid young man about to inherit the empire raised by his rigorous and hermetic father; Bermejo, a sickly methodical vacationer of order and an enemy of improvisation; Ayoub, an African without papers who pursues his dream accompanied by an unbearable woman who seems to have lost them all; and Alipio, a small businessman plunged into the pit of gambling and despair. These four individuals star in this comedy, very Javier Fesser, formed by four interconnected humorous stories that lead us to the conclusion that nothing is as funny as the misfortune of others and that the worse the protagonists go through the better it will be …

‘The snail house’

Genre: Thriller, Horror

Director: Macarena Astorga

Guin: Sandra Garca Nieto

Cast: Javier Rey, Paz Vega, Ricardo Gmez, Norma Martnez, Pedro Casablanc, Elvira Mnguez, Jess Carroza, Vicente Vergara, Fernando Tejero, Luna Fulgencio, Ava Salazar

Plot: The writer Antonio Prieto decides to spend the summer in a town in the Malaga mountains, where he hopes to find tranquility and inspiration for his next novel. There he meets Berta, a woman for whom he is instantly attracted, as well as some peculiar characters about whom he begins to write and research. Antonio begins to discover that the locals hold many secrets and a disturbing hidden legend. The reality that living in those days will make you realize that, sometimes, reality far exceeds the myths …

‘In a wild place’

Genre: Drama

Director: Robin Wright

Screenplay: Jesse Chatham, Erin Dignam, Liz Hannah

Cast: Robin Wright, Warren Christie, Kim Dickens, Demin Bichir, Brad Leland, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong, Barb Mitchell, Laura Yenga, Sarah Dawn Pledge

Plot: After an indescribable tragedy, Edee (Robin) feels unable to connect with the world she knew and, faced with uncertainty, decides to retire to the imposing and ruthless landscape of the Rocky Mountains. About to die and after being rescued by a local hunter (Demin Bichir), Edee must find a way to learn to live again.

‘Just once’

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Director: Guillermo Ros Bordn

Guin: Guillermo Ros, Marta Buchaca

Cast: Ariadna Gil, Lex Garca, Silvia Alonso, Mari Carmen Snchez, Isa Montalbn

Plot: Laura, a psychologist from the service of attention to women who suffer gender violence, a few weeks ago she was harassed by the husband of one of her patients. In this situation, you must deal with a couple who have never set foot in such a center: Eva and Pablo. Due to a series of misunderstandings, he has received a complaint, but he forcefully affirms that he is not an abuser.

‘The violinist’

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Paavo Westerberg

Guin: Emmi Pesonen, Paavo Westerberg

Cast: Matleena Kuusniemi, Olavi Uusivirta, Kim Bodnia, Samuli Edelmann, Misa Lommi, Pyry Nikkil, Timo Kalliokoski, Emmi Pesonen, Paavo Westerberg, Pio Simonsen, Ella Pyhlt, Mikko Kouki, Jussi Nikkil, Kirka Sainio

Plot: Karin is a famous violinist who is forced to end her professional career due to an accident. Her fingers are not as sensitive as they used to be, but she manages to redirect her life as a music teacher. In this new stage, Karin meets a young student who will bring out multiple feelings and emotions that she thought she had forgotten. However, conflict will soon come, since both are passionate about music and at the same time, too ambitious in their professional goals.

‘Human Life’

Genre: Documentary

Director: Gustavo Brinholi

Guin: Gustavo Brinholi, Luiz Henrique Marques

Plot: Human Life is a documentary that illustrates the true beauty and importance of the gift of life, even in the midst of suffering and difficulties. Explore the stories of a tetraplegic painter, the founder of a home for abandoned and disabled children, a surfer who lost his hands in an accident, a former Olympic medalist who volunteered at a support center for pregnant women, the mother of a girl with Down syndrome, a Holocaust survivor, and many others. The documentary has been filmed in some of the most beautiful places in Italy, Brazil, Germany and the United States. The soundtrack has …