Netflix

The Help

In this days, Netflix, everyone’s favorite platform, has become an inexhaustible source of fun content to enjoy while we are at home because, either due to inclement weather, or to avoid the spread or spread of the Coronavirus, TV and sofa, or the bed, are an increasingly important option when making plans.

In June, Netflix programming is highlighted in original and classic productions from the big screen that come to delight the whole family. Here is the list of what you can enjoy this week!

Releases on Netflix – Week from June 1 to 5, 2020

June 1

122 (2019) – Egyptian horror film, where a group of people tries to escape from a hospital.

Act of Valor (2012) – Military action thriller, directed by Mike McCoy and Scott Waugh.

All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989) – Animated cult classic, created by Don Bluth.

Bad News Bears (2005) – Comedy movie with Billy Bob Thornton.

Cape Fear – Classic suspense film about a family chased by a psychopath.

Casper (1995) – The classic film from the 90s about the “friendly ghost”.

Casper (2/10) Movie CLIP – Pleasure to Meet You (1995) HDCasper movie clips: http://j.mp/2eHtxej BUY THE MOVIE: http://j.mp/2ewEKAT Don’t miss the HOTTEST NEW TRAILERS : http://bit.ly/1u2y6pr CLIP DESCRIPTION: Casper (Malachi Pearson) accidentally scares his new house guests. FILM DESCRIPTION: Based on the popular cartoon character, this family-oriented “ghost story” is about a not-so-scary spirit who bonds with a little girl (Christina Ricci). The eternally irritable Ms. Carrigan (Cathy Moriarty) discovers that the only thing she’s been left in her recently departed father’s will is a rickety old house in New England. Naturally, the woman is furious about this, until her “close personal friend” and assistant, Dibbs (Eric Idle of Monty Python fame), discovers a secret message that a treasure may be concealed somewhere in the house. The two take off for Maine, only to learn that the house is haunted by Casper “the friendly ghost” and his three ghostly uncles Stinky, Stretch, and Fatso. After futilely recruiting an exorcist (Don Novello, more or less reviving his Father Guido Sarducci character from Saturday Night Live) and a “professional ghost exterminator” (Dan Aykroyd), she brings in a “ghost psychiatrist” (Bill Pullman) and his daughter Kat (Ricci). Innocently attracted to the young girl, Casper befriends Kat as they try to save the ghosts’ home from the evil Carrigan. Eye-popping special effects highlight this magical story that touches (albeit lightly) on the theme of what lies at the heart of human desires. Clint Eastwood, Rodney Dangerfield, Mel Gibson and The Crypt Keeper (of Tales from the Crypt) all make cameos as apparitions in the mirror Bill Pullman looks into in the house. CREDITS: TM & © Universal (1995) Cast: Bill Pullman, Christina Ricci, Malachi Pearson Director: Brad Silberling Producers: Gerald R. Molen, Jeffrey A. Montgomery, Steven Spielberg, Steve Waterman, Paul Deason, Colin Wilson, Jeff Franklin Screenwriters : Deanna Oliver, Joseph Oriolo, Sherri Stoner WHO ARE WE? The MOVIECLIPS channel is the largest collection of licensed movie clips on the web. Here you will find unforgettable moments, scenes and lines from all your favorite films. Made by movie fans, for movie fans. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR MOVIE CHANNELS: MOVIECLIPS: http://bit.ly/1u2yaWd ComingSoon: http://bit.ly/1DVpgtR Indie & Film Festivals: http://bit.ly/1wbkfYg Hero Central: http: // bit .ly / 1AMUZwv Extras: http://bit.ly/1u431fr Classic Trailers: http://bit.ly/1u43jDe Pop-Up Trailers: http://bit.ly/1z7EtZR Movie News: http: // bit. ly / 1C3Ncd2 Movie Games: http://bit.ly/1ygDV13 Fandango: http://bit.ly/1Bl79ye Fandango FrontRunners: http://bit.ly/1CggQfC HIT US UP: Facebook: http: // on. fb.me/1y8M8ax Twitter: http://bit.ly/1ghOWmt Pinterest: http://bit.ly/14wL9 From Tumblr: http://bit.ly/1vUwhH72016-10-27T00:18:47Z

Cardcaptor Sakura (Season 1 & 2) – Fantasy series in anime genre.

Clueless (1995) – Romantic 90s comedy with Alicia Silverstone.

Cocomelon (Season 1) – Animated series for the little ones in the house.

Cook Off (2017) – Independent film; a romantic comedy about a single mother entering a food reality show.

Dear My Friends (Season 1) – South Korean comedy series.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) – The Spielberg classic.

ET The Extra Terrestrial (1982) Official 20th Anniversary Trailer Movie HDET The Extra Terrestrial (1982) Official 20th Anniversary Trailer Movie HD Subscribe to CLASSIC TRAILERS: http://bit.ly/1u43jDe Subscribe to TRAILERS: http://bit.ly / sxaw6h Subscribe to COMING SOON: http://bit.ly/H2vZUn Like us on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/1QyRMsE Follow us on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/1ghOWmt A troubled child summons the courage to help a friendly alien escape Earth and return to his home-world. Welcome to the Fandango MOVIECLIPS Trailer Vault Channel. Where trailers from the past, from recent to long ago, from a time before YouTube, can be enjoyed by all. We search near and far for original movie trailer from all decades. Feel free to send us your trailer requests and we will do our best to hunt it down. 2014-02-22T03: 13: 39Z

Juwanna Mann (2002) – Romantic comedy about a basketball star fired from the NBA.

Inside Man (2006) – Successful film by Spike Lee with Denzel Washington in the leading role.

Kalek Shanab (2019) – Arab Comedy.

Lust, Caution (2007) – Mandarin movie about a young woman and her story during WWII.

Midnight Diner (New Season) – The hit Japanese drama returns with a new installment.

Mirai (2018) – Classic of the anime genre.

Observe and Report (2009) – Police comedy with Seth Rogen.

My Shy Boss (Season 1) – Korean comedy about the boss of a successful public relations firm.

Our House (2018) – Horror film about a tech genius who invents a machine that encourages paranormal activity.

OUR HOUSE Official Trailer (2018) Nicola Peltz, Thomas Mann Movie HDOUR HOUSE Official Trailer (2018) Nicola Peltz, Thomas Mann Movie HD © 2018 – IFC Films Comedy, Kids, Family and Animated Film, Blockbuster, Action Cinema, Blockbuster, Scifi Movie or Fantasy film, Drama… We keep you in the know! Subscribe now to catch the best movie trailers 2017 and the latest official movie trailer, film clip, scene, review, interview. 2018-06-27T17: 49: 04Z

Priest (2011) – Horror film about a priest who hunts vampires.

Rememory (2017) – Science fiction and mystery film with Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage.

Revolutionary Love (Season 1) Korean comedy and romance series.

Starship Troopers (1997) – Science fiction film set in the future, where humans battle aliens.

The Boy (2016) – Horror film where a doll comes to life with devastating consequences.

The Car (1977) – Cult film from the late 70s on a car possessed by an evil spirit.

The Disaster Artist (2017) – The controversial film by the producer A24, about behind the scenes and creation of the so-called “worst film in the world”, The Room.

The Healer (2017) – Family movie about a young man with healing powers.

The Help (2011) – Featuring award-winning actresses Emma Stone and Viola Davis, this Academy Award-winning film is about a writer breaking the barriers of racism in the early 1960s.

The Help (2011) Movie Trailer – HDBased on one of the most talked about books in years and a # 1 New York Times best-selling phenomenon, “The Help” stars Emma Stone (“Easy A”) as Skeeter, Academy Award ( R) -nominated Viola Davis (“Doubt”) as Aibileen and Octavia Spencer as Minny – three very different, extraordinary women in Mississippi during the 1960s, who build an unlikely friendship around a secret writing project that breaks societal rules and puts them all at risk. From their improbable alliance a remarkable sisterhood emerges, instilling all of them with the courage to transcend the lines that define them, and the realization that sometimes those lines are made to be crossed – even if it means bringing everyone in town face-to-face with the changing times. Deeply moving, filled with poignancy, humor and hope, “The Help” is a timeless and universal story about the ability to create change. Director: Tate Taylor Cast: Viola Davis, Bryce Dallas Howard, Octavia Spencer, Emma Stone, Jessica Chastain, Allison Janney, Chris Lowell, Sissy Spacek, Cicely Tyson, Mike Vogel Writers: Tate Taylor, Kathryn Stockett2011-08-15T23: 29: 12Z

The Queen (2006) – The story of Queen Elizabeth II, with Helen Mirren in the lead role.

The Show (2017) – A quiz show becomes dangerous when participants start killing each other to the delight of the audience.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) – The multi award-winning film with Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster, returns to Netflix.

The Stolen (2017) – Action-adventure film about a woman searching for her kidnapped son in the Wild West.

Twister (1996) – Cult classic about storm chasers.

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007) – Comedy with John C. Reilly, where he plays a singer who becomes a musical legend.

V for Vendetta (2005) – The classic by the Wachowski brothers on social disagreements and revolutions with Natalie Portman in the main role.

West Side Story (1961) – The successful cult musical.

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (2008) – Adam Sandler’s comedy.

Zodiac (2007) – mystery film with Robert Downy Jr, set in 1960’s San Francisco.

Zodiac (2007) Trailer for the new film “Zodiac” coming out March 2nd 2007. “Based on the current case files of one of the most intriguing unsolved crimes in the nation’s history,” Zodiac “is a thriller from David Fincher, director of “Seven” and “Fight Club.” 2007-03-08T22: 08: 41Z

June 2

Alone (Season 6) – History channel reality series where survival experts face the natural elements for themselves.

Fuller House (Season 5b) N – The spin off of the legendary Full House comes to an end with the farewell of the Tanner family.

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On (Season 1) – Docu-series about country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

True: Rainbow Rescue (2020) N – A lively special for the children of the house.

Fuller House Season 5B Trailer (HD) Final SeasonFannerinos, you’re going to need a box of tissues. Bring it in with us for the farewell season of Fuller House on June 2, only on Netflix. Subscribe to tvpromosdb on Youtube for more Fuller House season 5 promos in HD! Fuller House official website: https://www.netflix.com/title/80051137 Like Fuller House on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FullerHouseNetflix Follow Fuller House on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FullerHouse Follow Fuller House on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/FullerHouse #FullerHouse »Starring: Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Bob Saget Contribute subtitle translations for this video: https: / /www.youtube.com/timedtext_video?v=f4Su_9Jnlo02020-05-12T16:03:18Z

June 3

Lady Bird (2017) – Another success of the A24 production company directed by Greta Gerwig, the comedy stars the award-winning Saoirse Ronan about a 17-year-old girl growing up in California.

Lady Bird | Official Trailer HD | A24SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/A24subscribe From writer / director Greta Gerwig and starring Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts, Lucas Hedges, Timothée Chalamet, Beanie Feldstein, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Lois Smith. LADY BIRD – Now playing in select theaters. RELEASE DATE: November 3, 2017 DIRECTOR: Greta Gerwig CAST: Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, and Tracy Letts Visit Lady Bird WEBSITE: http://bit.ly/LadyBirdMovie Like Lady Bird on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/ LadyBirdFB Follow Lady Bird on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/LadyBirdTW Follow Lady Bird on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/LadyBirdIG —— NOW AVAILABLE FOR RENT OR PURCHASE! Rent or buy it on iTUNES: http://bit.ly/LadyBirdMovie_iTunes Rent or buy it on AMAZON: http://bit.ly/LadyBird_Amazon Rent or buy it on YouTube: http://bit.ly/LadyBird_YouTube ABOUT A24 : Official channel for A24, the people behind Moonlight, The Lobster, The Witch, Ex Machina, Amy, Spring Breakers & more Coming Soon: A Prayer Before Dawn, Lean on Pete, Slice Subscribe to A24’s NEWSLETTER: http: // bit. ly / A24signup Visit A24 WEBSITE: http://bit.ly/A24filmsdotcom Like A24 on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/FBA24 Follow A24 on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/TweetA24 Follow A24 on INSTAGRAM: http : //bit.ly/InstaA242017-09-05T13: 00: 06Z

Killing Gunther (2017) – Action comedy starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Taran Killam

Spelling the Dream (2020) N – Interesting documentary about the spelling bee and everything that it implies in the United States.

June 4

Baki (Season 2 – Part 3) N – New episodes of the animated action series Anime.

Can You Hear Me? / M’entends-you? (Season 1) N – Canadian series about three friends carrying dysfunctional stories.

M’entends-you? (Can Your Hear Me) – Trailer – NetflixM’entends-you? (Can Your Hear Me) – Series – Netflix – June 42020-05-30T03: 47: 24Z

June 5

13 Reasons Why (Season 4) N – The final part of the Netflix show that started strong and went off on a wild tangent.

Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai (2020) N – Hindi movie about a bank employee who has limited prospects who finds a way of making big money.

Hannibal (Seasons 1-3) – Every season of the epic NBC series arrives on Netflix in the US.

Merry Men 2: Another Mission (2019) – Nollywood comedy.

Queer Eye (Season 5) N – More make-overs from the Fab 5.

Supernatural (Season 15) – The majority of the final season of Supernatural drops on June 5th with more to come later in 2020.

The Last Days of American Crime (2020) N – Heist thriller based on the comic series of the same name.

VideoVideo related to premieres on netflix – week from June 1 to 5, 20202020-06-01T00: 12: 53-04: 00

.