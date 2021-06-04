Releases on Netflix today Thursday June 3 for you to enjoy | INSTAGRAM

The weekend is approaching and already, this Thursday, June 3, three films and a documentary are coming to Netflix so you can enjoy it in your streaming platform through your active membership.

The company is always thinking about its users and above all about keeping them entertained, so new content is vital for this to happen.

By this it is almost safe to say that they will keep coming new productions to join the list of titles so large that it already has.

This is what comes to Netflix today this June 3.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie – Movie

The plot is based on a total solar eclipse, so the Earth is plunged into dense darkness. To bring it back to light, the group of Sailor Guardians must unite once more.

Dancing Queens – Film

It’s about a girl from a small Swedish town who dreams of becoming a dancer pretends to be a man to perform at a struggling drag club.

The KKKlan Infiltrator – Movie

As the first black detective for the Colorado Springs Police Department, he teams up with a Jewish colleague to infiltrate a group of white supremacists.

Alan Saldaña: ​​Imprisoned – Documentary

Mexican comedian Alan Saldaña returns to laugh at himself, analyze people’s behavior and give advice on how to maintain a marriage.

Also soon to come “Lupine 2” and “The House of Flowers: The Movie”.