Releases on Netflix, Disney + and Amazon for this weekend

Series

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Season 2 – Episode 1.

In season two, the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to present Beauty and the Beast, face off against their rival school, North High, to win a highly prestigious and ruthless theater competition in which they wigs will be stolen and loyalties will be tested.

The Gifted – Seasons 1 and 2

A series of family adventures that follows a suburban couple whose common life is shaken when they discover that their children have mutant powers.

Films

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension

Phineas and Ferb finally discover that Perry, their beloved platypus, is a true secret agent who fights the forces of evil every day. They accompany him on a great adventure that sends them to another dimension where an evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz has teamed up with “Platyborg” to rule. Now the group must face the evil doctor and manage to return home.

Documentaries

The last ice

For centuries, the Inuit in the Arctic region have lived on and around the frozen ocean. Now, with climate change rapidly melting the ice between Canada and Greenland, events threaten to end the delicate balance between their communities, land and wildlife.