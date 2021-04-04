Releases on Netflix, Amazon and HBO for this weekend | Instagram

Streaming platforms bring important premieres For those who will spend this Easter holidays from their homes, so if you don’t know what else to see, keep reading, it will surely interest you.

The days off for Easter came a couple of days ago and, since there are still many people who do not dare to take vacations, an infallible activity for these days is to enjoy the premiere content of the streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and HBO have prepared some movies to have hours of entertainment from our homes.

So if you don’t have a better plan, these premiere movies will be your companions during this Easter weekend, where you will find thriller, western, comedy, drama and more genres that are waiting for you.

So that you do not miss any new premiere of these films, we share below the titles that you can find in the catalog of the aforementioned platforms.

Netflix

Philadelphia Cowboys – Premiere April 2

As he spends the summer in North Philadelphia, a grieving teenager is caught between a life of crime and the flashy subculture of urban cowboys that his absent father belongs to.

Run – premiere April 2

After years of isolation, a young woman in a wheelchair begins to suspect that her mother has dark secrets that prevent her from achieving her long-awaited freedom.

Up to Heaven – Premiere April 2

After falling in love with Estrella, Ángel, a mechanic from Madrid, enters the world of robberies and becomes the target of a ruthless detective.

Madame Claude – Premiere April 2

In the Paris of the sixties, the influence of Madame Claude transcends the world of sexual commerce. Until a wealthy young woman threatens to destroy her empire.

Amazon Prime Video

Lembel – Premiere April 1

Writer, visual artist and pioneer of the queer movement in Latin America, Pedro Lemebel shook conservative Chilean society during the Pinochet dictatorship in the 1980s. Body, blood and fire were the protagonists of his work that he tried to perpetuate in the last eight years of his life in a movie that he could never see finished.

HBO

Twist – April 1

It is a modern version of the 1838 novel by Charles Dickens, Oliver Twist, considered a classic of literature. The cast is led by Raff Law, who plays Oliver Twist, Michael Caine, and Lena Headey, accompanied by Rita Ora, Sophie Simnett, Noel Clarke, Franz Drameh, David Walliams, and Jason Maza, among others. It is the first original film of the company that you cannot pass up.

Midway: Battle in the Pacific – April 3

A disadvantaged American fleet faces the Imperial Japanese Navy at the Battle of Midway – one of the most important and decisive battles of World War II.