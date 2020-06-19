Apple’s multimedia content store iTunes releases new movies every week that users can purchase for Play from your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, Fire TV Stick devices or some other models of televisions. It also lowers the price of some more “classic” titles to acquire them for much less money. These are the releases and sales of this week’s iTunes offers.

Releases on iTunes

The plan

Antonio de la Torre, Raúl Arévalo and Chema del Barco participate in this dramatic comedy in which Paco, Ramón and Andrade, from the Madrid neighborhood of Usera, have been unemployed since the company they worked for closed, and therefore they have decided to execute a plan. Due to a series of setbacks they will begin to see each other in awkward discussions that will test their friendship. Available for 10.99 euros.

The Call of the Wild

The feature film tells the story of Buck, a faithful dog whose life is turned upside down when he and his owner move from California to Alaska in the middle of the gold rush at the end of the 19th century. Harrison Ford, Omar Sy or Karen Gillian are some of the known faces. In 4K and compatible with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for 13.99 euros.

An unforgettable summer

Three sisters (Lou, Charly and Emmie) suffer a severe blow when their father passes away, having to take over Immenhof, the family horse farm. Together they will have to overcome all kinds of adversities to avoid bankruptcy of business. Be part of this story for 6.99 euros.

My Hero Academia: two heroes

Anime lovers may be interested in this title. I Island is a giant, man-made floating city that exists abroad. More information about the All Might masado is revealed in this installment. Get her for 9.99 euros.

Sniper: Assassin’s End

Legendary sniper Thomas Beckett and his son, also sniper Brandon Beckett of the Special Ops, are running away from the CIA, from some Russian mercenaries and from a yakuza assassin who is also a sniper. Action and adventure for 13.99 euros.

Sales on iTunes

We have to talk about Kevin

Tilda Swinton and Ezra Miller star in the adaptation of Lionel Shriver’s eponymous novel. In We have to talk about Kevin we meet Eva, a woman who is dedicated to editing and writing travel guides and who has been married to Franklin, a publicity photographer, for years. At 40 he decides to have a son, Kevin, but the complications and difficulties in their upbringing and education do not take long to appear. For 9.99 euros 4.49 euros.

Dude, where’s my car?

Ashton Kutcher, Seann William Scott and Jennifer Garner are in Buddy, where’s my car? one of the comedies of the 2000 most remembered and known. After a night of revelry and debauchery, two friends will not remember anything and wonder where their car is, where are the gifts they have bought from their girlfriends to forgive them. A movie with which to have a good time for 8.99 euros 3.99 euros.

The kingdom

Director Rodrigo Sorogoyen swept the 2018 Goya Awards with El Reino, a film starring Antonio de la Torre in the role of Manuel, an influential regional vice-secretary who wants to make the leap to national politics but who suddenly sees how his life It collapses due to leaks that implicate him in a plot of corruption with Paco, one of his best friends. One of the great Spanish successes of recent years for 11.99 euros 4.99 euros.

The LEGO Movie 2

Five years of relative tranquility are interrupted by a new invasion of LEGO DUPLO from outer space destroying everything before time to rebuild. Batman, Emmet, Lucy and their friends will join forces to fight the battle of their lives. A movie for the little ones of the house reduced to 13.99 euros 4.99 euros.

Maps to the Stars

David Cronenberg is one of the most important filmmakers of our time for films like Videodromo, La mosca or Crash. Her latest film, Maps to the Stars, has a stellar cast with Julianne Moore, Mia Wasikowska, Robert Pattinson, John Cusack or Carrie Fisher. Is a modern tale about the obsession with popularity. Stafford Weiss is a therapist who writes self-help books and who has an overprotective woman, a son who is a former television star, a broken toy, in rehabilitation and a daughter who has just left the psychiatric hospital. Available for 14.99 euros 4.49 euros.

More offers?

Listen to your favorite songs with Apple Music, Apple’s subscription music service compatible with iPhone, iPad and Mac, now with a three-month free trial. Then only 9.99 euros a month.

With Amazon Prime You will enjoy faster shipments for 36 euros a year, with a 30-day free trial. Access original Amazon Prime Video series, film and documentary productions with the free trial month. You have 60 days free of Kindle Unlimited, a million titles accessible from a Kindle reader or with the Kindle app on an iPhone or iPad. You can try it free for two months, saving us 19.98 euros. And with Amazon Music Unlimited, millions of songs free for 90 days.