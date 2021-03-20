Releases of the last week of March 2021 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon, Disney + and Apple TV +

Every month many new releases arrive on Netflix, HBO, Amazon, Disney + and Apple TV +, there are many streaming series and movie platforms, and the number of new releases is in the hundreds. Thats why we we collect them in small doses and summarize the premieres by weeks. In this case, the premieres of the fourth and last week of March 2021.

If you want to know the premieres of the month of March 2021, here is everything that has come so far:

All premieres of the fourth and last week of March 2021

Organizing the stenos by weeks is better and easier, you can know what you can see in the next few days. These are all the news that arrive in the fourth and in the last week.

Netflix

Netflix is ​​the most popular platform to watch series and movies, and March 2021 arrives loaded with news and premieres. This is all you can enjoy at the end of the month.

Series:

Who killed Sara ‘ – Season 1 – premiere March 24.

– Season 1 – premiere March 24. DOTA – Dragon Blood – Season 1 – premiere March 25.

– Season 1 – premiere March 25. Irregular – Season 1 – premiere March 26.

Films:

On the same wave – premiere March 25.

– premiere March 25. A bad trip – premiere March 26.

– premiere March 26. The camp of my life – premiere March 26.

– premiere March 26. Who kills iron – premiere March 30.

Documentaries

Seaspiracy – Unsustainable Fishing – premiere March 24.

– premiere March 24. Magic for Humans by Magopop – premiere March 24.

HBO

HBO also comes with good Premieres this March 2021As usual on the platform, we have many new movies to enjoy this fourth and last week of March.

Series

Breeders (Blessed Patience) – Season 2 – premiere on March 23.

– Season 2 – premiere on March 23. Vikings – Season 6 – premiere on March 31.

Films:

The weeping woman – premiere on March 23.

– premiere on March 23. Hannah – premiere on March 26.

– premiere on March 26. Catwoman – premiere on March 27.

Kids

Vicky the viking – premiere on March 26.

– premiere on March 26. Tito Yayo – premiere on March 26.

Documentaries

Silent Legacy – premiere March 23.

Disney +

Disney + now has the Star catalog, so the premieres are going to be much more important from now on. These are the news that you could see on Disney + in these last weeks of March.

Series

Air kisses – premiere on March 26.

– premiere on March 26. We are the best: A new era – premiere on March 26.

Movies and shorts

No premieres this week.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is included in the Amazon Prime fee, which also It is very cheap, so you can enjoy hundreds of series and movies without paying extra. These are the news that arrive at the end of March 2021:

Series

Temperance – premiere March 26.

– premiere March 26. Absentia – premiere March 26.

– premiere March 26. Invincible – premiere March 26.

– premiere March 26. Law and Order – Special Victims Unit – premiere March 26.

Films

No premieres this week.

Apple TV +

Apple TV + has its own beat and the releases are smaller, Apple is focusing on a handful of high-quality series. This week we will also have new chapters of series released a few weeks ago.

New chapters of series already released such as For all humanity or Losing Alice

These are all the premieres that arrive in March this week, next month we will see many more news.