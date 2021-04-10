Releases of Netflix, Disney + and other platforms to the end

This weekend a total of 77 series, movies and documentaries arrive on Netflix, HBO, Filmin, Movistar +, Amazon and Disney +So if you don’t know what else to see during these days, keep reading, because you will surely be interested in knowing the news.

The second Friday in April has finally arrived and, like every week, it is time to review the news that arrives at streaming platforms this weekend.

On this occasion, we have counted a total of 77 series, films and documentaries that will premiere from today until Sunday on Netflix, HBO, Filmin, Amazon Prime Video, Movistar + and Disney +.

Thunder Patrol

Actresses Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer lead the cast of the new Netflix movie, a film about two friends who decide to form the first supergroup to defeat evil in Chicago.

Premiere Friday on Netflix

Men in kilts

A travel and food documentary starring two of the protagonists of ‘Oultander’, Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, who travel from top to bottom Scotland reviewing customs and locations that can be seen in the series.

Premiere on Friday at Movistar +

All premieres:

1. Netflix (every Friday)

Heaven’s officer’s blessing

Castamar’s cook

Two complete strangers

Have you ever seen fireflies?

Night in paradise

Thunder Patrol

2. Filmin

76 days (Friday)

The ABCs of Death (Friday)

The ABCs of Death 2 (Friday)

April 9th ​​(Friday)

Ari and Yonay hang out (Friday)

Attenberg (Friday)

‘Self-fiction’ (Friday)

Berkelana ‘(Friday)

City without law ‘(Friday)

Parents’ Club (Friday)

Infinite Confinement ‘(Friday)

Canarias Cinema shorts: Block 1 ‘(Friday)

Canarias Cinema Shorts: Block 2 ‘(Friday)

Cortos Canarias Cinema: Block 3 ‘(Friday)

Crime and Punishment ‘(Friday)

The Chronicles of Fabulandia ‘(Friday)

Cuatreros’ (Friday)

From the names of the goats’ (Friday)

A perfectly normal family ‘(Friday)

Fauna ‘(Friday)

Fireworks Wednesday ‘(Friday)

Forastera ‘(Friday)

Fortuna ‘(Friday)

The Green Fog ‘(Friday)

Heliconia ‘(Friday)

Extraordinary Stories: Act I ‘(Friday)

Homeless Home ‘(Friday)

The downside ‘(Friday)

Irène ‘(Friday)

José Ángel Valente. Write place ‘

Kaili Blues’ (Friday)

Un lac ‘(Friday)

The Letter Room ‘(Friday)

The Legend of Hei ‘(Saturday)

The light of my life ‘(Saturday)

Mar ‘(Friday)

The martyr ‘(Friday)

Martin Eden ‘(Friday)

Mikey ‘(Friday)

Woman on the beach ‘(Friday)

My Tehran for Sale ‘(Friday)

Nana ‘(Friday)

Nemesis’ (Friday)

Night of the Kings’ (Friday)

Oeconomics’ (Friday)

Ons’ (Friday)

Os olhos na mata eo gosto na água ‘(Friday)

A perfect couple ‘(Friday)

Pilimpo ‘(Friday)

Give up tomorrow ‘(Friday)

Rocca changes the world ‘(Friday)

Red ‘(Saturday)

The solar noise ‘(Friday)

The World ‘(Friday)

3. HBO

The proclamation (Friday)

Silvio (and the others) (Friday)

An ocean between us (Friday)

Doraemon and the Kingdom of Kibo (Friday)

Whoops, where’s Noah? (Friday)

The light of my life (Saturday)

4. Movistar +

Men in kilts (Friday)

No matras (friday)

A normal world (Sunday)

5. Disney + (every Friday)

Angel

The shape of water

Hombre de Hierro

Solar Opposites T2

6. Amazon Prime Video (every Friday)

The legend of Sergio Ramos

The children of the Zoo station

Ladies of the (H) AMPA T2P2

Them