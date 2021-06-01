Releases June 2021: Amazon, Filmin and Disney +

Almost without giving us time to rest between Marvel series, Disney + premieres ‘Loki’, the undisputed highlight of this month’s streaming programming. But it is not the only premiere of interest in our June selection of the Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and Filmin catalogs. From Marvel to auteur cinema, through spin-offs of television hits. This is our menu.

Amazon Prime Video: New Movies, Series and Documentaries

‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond‘

New spin-off of ‘The Walking Dead’ that seeks formulas to explore the post-apocalyptic world created ten seasons ago by the mother series. In this case, following that real chronology, a decade after the events that led to the end of the world, with settled colonies of survivors and young people who have already been born in this decomposed world. A new attempt to refresh the approaches of the series with a young adult orientation.

Other premieres of Amazon Prime Video

Disney +: new movies, series and documentaries

‘Loki‘

The Marvel series that prolong what we already saw in the cinematic phases of the MCU. This one will take up one of the most beloved characters in the Avengers universe in the form of a buddy movie, without giving up welcome touches of comedy and, possibly, plot lines that, as has happened with ‘Wandavision’ and ‘Falcon and the Soldier of Winter ‘, create new paths for movies. Another guaranteed success.

Other premieres of Disney +

Filmin: new films, series and documentaries

‘Lo and behold: the beginning of the Internet‘

The great Werner Herzog investigates a fascinating subject: the origin and scope of the internet, how it has shaped our lives and how it will do so in the future. To the rhythm of his hypnotic voice as a narrator and with his suggestive ability to connect images in a discursive way, Herzog proposes in this documentary a reflection on the network that goes beyond mere technological analysis.

Other Filmin premieres

‘Some kind from heaven‘(03/06)