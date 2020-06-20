Releases for this weekend that you can not miss on your favorite platforms | INSTAGRAM

For many there is no better way to spend the weekend lying down, with one than another snack and enjoying a movie, a series and perhaps even a documentary.

So, it was time to tell you what is the new content that came to your favorite streaming platforms this weekend, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO, among others.

The first case is the new series « Disappeared » that comes to Amazon, half a year after it was released, a series that continues day by day in a police unit specialized in missing persons cases.

For its part, HBO will premiere a documentary about one of the most controversial figures in the recent history of the United States. Lawyer Roy Cohn, responsible for the trial of the « atomic spies » and for being McCarthy’s legal adviser during the purge of « anti-Americans » in the 1950s.

Also from HBO we can enjoy « The Luminaries » starring Eva Green, it is a period drama, set in nineteenth century New Zealand and the gold rush as context.

Some other amazing titles that you can find within HBO this weekend are: 300 and 300: The origin of an empire, How to survive a farewell, Doraemon and Nobita Holmes in the mysterious museum of the future, The Man of Steel, The Hero Island season 1 and 2, Jackie, No Country for Old Men, A Brilliant Reason, and Thelma.

Although, on the other hand, Netflix as usual, prepared a wide catalog for those who have the time to see new content. Some original productions, others new, others reloaded, but all available for this platform.

Babies Part Two, The Lost Bullet, Ticket to Tomorrow, The Cutest Thing, Disclosure: Being Trans in Hollywood, Elevator Baby, Father, Soldier, Son, The Politician Season Two, The Wasp Network, Keep Up, The Sinner: Jaime season three, The ground is lava and The universe in verse.

And, although it is not well known, it is just as successful, we have the Filmin catalog, in case you have the opportunity to appreciate the great variety of content within this platform, here we have the list of premieres for these days of relaxation.

Love is in the water, Each fish in its pond, One sings, the other does not, One hundred and one nights, The city of your final destination, Casals Quartet – Schubert 1, Casals Quartet – Schubert 2, The little-known dimension: Film pioneers, En liberté !, Specials, Everyday Rebellion, The famous invasion of Sicilian bears, The greatness of living, Kung Fu Master, Mantra: Sounds into Silence, Les Perseides, La Pointe-Court, Sofía, Steins; Gate : The déjà vu of the cargo region, The Ground Beneath My Feet, The Guilty, The Jump !, Tremors, Three Faces, The Archivettes, Bixa Travesty, Cubby, Fénix, Inferninho, Lemebel, The Last Massacre: Gary’s Escape Tison, Death will come and have your eyes and Wild Nights with Emily.