Releases April 2021: Amazon, Filmin and Disney +

Our review of the news on streaming platforms ends (for this month), and the truth is that there is much and varied to find on Disney +, Amazon Prime Video and Filmin: From cult animation to blackish comedies, to classic vampire and detective series. This is our selection of the best of their novelties for the month of April.

Amazon Prime Video: New Movies, Series and Documentaries

‘I Care a Lot’

After stumbling around with the possibility of being released in theaters and on other platforms, finally This extremely black satirical comedy starring Rosamund Pike and Peter Dinklage comes exclusively to Amazon, and directed and written by J Blakeson, responsible for the post-apocalyptic ‘The Fifth Wave’. Pike plays a professional con artist who takes advantage of a legal mechanism to take care of elderly people without families, send them to residences and keep their assets. But in one of these operations he comes across ruthless criminals.

Other premieres of Amazon Prime Video

Disney +: new movies, series and documentaries

‘Angel’

Although it does not reach the moments of glory of its mother series, this spin-off of ‘Buffy’ (also available on Disney +) is a real joy, with that tone between vampire comedy, detective film and lawyer drama. It has a couple of central seasons capable of measuring itself in wit and mythical moments with the best moments of the vampire slayer and the secondary it inherits from that make it an obligation for buffy-fans.

Other premieres of Disney +

Filmin: new films, series and documentaries

‘Belladonna of Sadness’

A feudal lord abuses a young woman on their wedding night and she makes a pact with the devil to carry out a terrible revenge. A recently recovered, restored and lost masterpiece advocating sexual liberation. It is produced by the father of the manga, Osamu Tezuka, and directed by one of his main disciples, Eiichi Yamamoto. The result, visually experimental and extraordinarily sensual, is one of the great hidden classics in the history of animation.

Other Filmin premieres