Released a woman held for two years in her home in Madrid by her husband

The National Police released this Sunday a 23-year-old girl whose husband had locked her up for two years in the home they both shared in Madrid, located in the Arganzuela district. The man has been arrested as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of illegal detention and ill-treatment.

It was a friend of the young woman who notified the emergency services this Sunday, from Alicante, denouncing that the woman, of Bangladeshi nationality, had been a victim of gender violence for a long time.

According to the young woman, she had not left the house for two years and when her 27-year-old partner of the same nationality went to work, he locked her up.

The neighbors of the building corroborated before the agents the version of the woman when they assured that in two years they had only seen her in the doorway of the house.

Furthermore, the victim claimed that her husband physically assaulted her, sometimes with kitchen knives, and threatened to kill her and then go to her country of origin to kill her family. The police officers observed that he had injuries to his face, head and body.

