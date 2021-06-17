Release The Schumacher Cut becomes a trend on the anniversary of Batman Eternally – Tomatazos

New week and new campaign for us to see the director’s cut of a Warner movie This time it was Batman Eternally – 41% by Joel Schumacher. The film marked 26 years since it was released in theaters. Fans of this bizarre piece of cinematography, which has lovers and naysayers alike, took to Twitter to demand that Warner release the director’s cut from said film under the cry of #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

It should be remembered that Schumacher died last year and shortly after that, it was revealed that there are shots of this film that were not included in the version that we saw in theaters. Now that one more year has passed from that date. Fans have made it clear that they will do everything in their power to get us to see the movie that the studio didn’t let us see in the first place.

Here are the best tweets about this new social media crusade:

Keep reading: Harley Quinn: Val Kilmer and series producer respond to controversy over Batman and Catwoman sex scene

Retweet if you want to see Joe Schumacher’s Batman Forever

Retweet if you want to see Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever # ReleaseTheSchumacherCut pic.twitter.com/RfxO6TuPf0 – RTSchumacherCut (@CutSchumacher) June 16, 2021

Exists

It exists #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut

pic.twitter.com/bmqqUYm7pp – RTSchumacherCut (@CutSchumacher) June 16, 2021

If you support this: #RestorTheSnyderVerse, #ReleaseTheAyerCut and #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut, I want to be your best friend forever.

If you support these: #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, #ReleaseTheAyerCut and #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut, I wanna be bff with you. – Z (@AMagicWriter) June 16, 2021

Happy 26th anniversary of this iconic moment in Batman Forever

Happy 26th anniversary to this iconic moment in Batman Forever #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut pic.twitter.com/f8IiWfjTEr – sabrina 🦇 ❓0❓❓ (@nightwaynes) June 16, 2021

Tommy Lee Jones’ Two-Face holds its own, even against a wrecking ball.

Tommy Lee Jones’ Two-Face … Standing strong even to a wrecking ball. # ReleaseTheSchumacherCut 🦇 pic.twitter.com/bKP9JZI4Xh – BATMAN FOREVER: #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut (@ReleaseTheCut) June 16, 2021

Holy rusty metals, Batman! We have reached 10,000 retweets! Let’s go!

Holey rusted metal, Batman! We crossed 10k! Let’s gooooooo! #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut pic.twitter.com/mtQyL3x6NW – Alex Lobo needs ☕️ (@GeekLawGrad) June 16, 2021

Happy 26th anniversary to Batman Forever, one of the most underrated Batman movies, but still a gem.

Happy 26th year anniversary to batman forever, one of the most underrated Batman movies but still a gem 🥳 # ReleaseTheSchumacherCut pic.twitter.com/4cZuG6sL5h – ะ 𝐄𝐦𝐲 𖤍 (@mrcobblepotx) June 16, 2021

Do you support #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut? Yes Yes Yes.

Do you support #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut?

Yes Yes Yes

♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ – 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝗻𝘆𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗩𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲 (@ Itssan17) June 16, 2021

Two-Face’s original appearance was too dark for Warner.

The original Two-Face look. “Too dark for Warner”. #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut pic.twitter.com/i0dNQbqYXe – DCU Movie Page #RestoreTheSnyderverse (@dcumoviepage) June 16, 2021

On the other hand, last year Seal revealed that Schumacher saved his career when he chose “Kiss from a Rose” for the soundtrack of that film:

Four Grammys later and another eight million albums, we always knew that the reality of the situation is that no one knew except Joel, who had faith in the song. We didn’t re-record the song, we didn’t do a different edit of it. The only thing that was different is that he made a decent video of her. Subsequently, the children thought I was Batman thanks to the success of the song. I wanted to tell you that story because I didn’t think many people knew that. That is the song that basically defined my career and I am most popular or known for it. So I owe my career I of course, in large part, to Joel Schumacher, who took the risk… I just want to tell you that I love you, Joel. I thank you very much for all that you have done for me and the joy and love that you brought to millions of people around the world. One day we will all meet again at home. I love you Joel.

Speaking of Dark Knight soundtracks, Danny Elfman recently revealed that the inspiration for his Batman soundtrack came to him – 72% during a flight from London to Los Angeles:

Inspiration came to me at the worst moment. On the way home, that thing got to me. And I was wondering what to do? I’m on a 747. How do I do this? I’m going to forget everything. I’m going to land and some fucking Beatles song is going to play, and I’m going to forget everything. I started running to the bathroom to hum phrases and then returned to my seat, thinking and thinking. Ten minutes later, I had to go back to the bathroom. And then back to my seat and then back to the bathroom, because I couldn’t do it with this guy sitting next to me. Ten minutes later, I’m in the bathroom again and I open the door and this time there are three flight attendants, who are probably thinking: What the hell are you doing so often? You can’t snort that much cocaine. You can’t inject yourself that often. What are you doing there? And piece by piece I was composing the Batman soundtrack.

Do not miss: The Flash: First Look at Michael Keaton’s New Batman Suit Revealed