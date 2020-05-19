Hope is the last thing that is lost and for proof of that there are the fans of this director, who believe that his vision of the film was the correct one, after so much fighting for Warner Bros. to release it, it seems that it will finally be achieved . Reports show that Zack Snyder will make an announcement on ‘Justice League’ tomorrow, we tell you all the details.

With a movie like ‘Batman V Superman’ under his belt, the director knew he had to think better about how to tell the story of these incredible superheroes and he had everything ready, but a family tragedy changed the course of things. He had to leave the director’s chair in which he would sit Joss Whedon, who made an impressive series of changes that ultimately resulted in … what we saw in 2017 and the fans completely hated.

After a series of images that come out every few days, in addition to having most of the actors and part of the production team at his side, the noise was so loud that WB could not ignore it. It is clear that there is no point in spending money on something that people do not want to see, but this is a peculiar case and they could change their minds.

Tomorrow Snyder will invite everyone to see ‘Man of Steel’, in a “party” where everyone is invited to see the film together with the directors and / or actors involved, as James Gunn and his successful have done ‘ Guardians of the Galaxy ‘. The best part is that you can ask and you will be happy on Twitter.

“Many of us are struggling during this difficult time. I felt it might be cathartic to join now for a party to see ‘Man of Steel’ and celebrate the last symbol of hope. Submit some questions, I’ll answer some later, ”wrote the director.

And this is where the important thing came from, it is said that tomorrow during this broadcast, Zack Snyder will make an announcement about ‘Justice League’, many hope that the details of its premiere will finally be revealed, either on the platform of streaming HBO Max or in theaters, but many point out that the first will be the best option.