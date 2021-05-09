release date, synopsis, trailer

Undoubtedly, ‘A peaceful place’ is one of the favorite genre films for audiences in recent years, which has made its sequel one of the most anticipated films of 2021. Although there was a time when John krasinski he did not seem convinced to return to this universe full of monsters, finally this one has not only written ‘A quiet place 2’, but he also comes back on board as a director and actor, but:

What is the release date of ‘A Quiet Place 2’? And your synopsis? And the cast? When will we have a trailer or images of the film?

‘A QUIET PLACE 2’, RELEASE DATE

When we were less than a week away to be able to enjoy in theaters ‘A Quiet Place 2’, a sequel to John Krasinski who expected to have a great opening weekend at the box office, the director himself confirmed on his official Twitter account that the film delayed its premiere due to the coronavirus.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“To all of our ‘A Quiet Place’ fans: One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said that our movie is one that they all want to see together. Well, due to the circumstances that are happening in the world now is clearly not the best time to do it. Although I was very excited that you all saw this movie … I’ll wait to release it until we can see it together! This is for our movie date! early!”.

Paramount will finally release the title on June 18 in theaters.

‘A QUIET PLACE 2’, POSTER

These are the posters of the movie that we have seen so far.

Paramount

Paramount

Paramount

Paramount

‘A QUIET PLACE 2’, TRAILER

The first trailer for the film was seen a few months ago and did nothing but give the audience long teeth.

Also, this teaser trailer was released in late 2019.

Together with them, in the Super Bowl 2020 we enjoy a new advance. This has little footage that we have not seen already, but if there is something different, it is that it finally confirms what so many fans of the original needed, and that is JJohn Krasinski returns to the sequel.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The latest preview before its premiere has already been made public, and is at the beginning of this article.

‘A QUIET PLACE 2’, MAKING OF

‘A QUIET PLACE 2’, OFFICIAL CLIP

‘A QUIET PLACE 2’, OFFICIAL IMAGES

Paramount

Paramount

Paramount

Paramount

Total Film

Total Film

Total Film

‘A QUIET PLACE 2’, SYNOPSIS



Apparently, the sequel will start right after the events of ‘A Quiet Place’, with Evelyn Abbott and her children, Regan, Marcus and the newborn baby, ready to face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, the family will quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sandy path.

Paramount

‘A QUIET PLACE 2’, CAST

‘A Quiet Place 2’ will star the surviving family members from the original film, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. These will be joined Cillian Murphy and Djimon hounsou.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io