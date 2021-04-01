release date, story, trailer and cast

The second season of Sky Red is one of the most anticipated series of Netflix nowadays. After sweeping the first episodes the previous year, the audience is waiting to be able solve the doubts that were pending. Especially for that exciting ending that opened the door to countless speculations about what happened. It is evident that Sky Rojo 2 needs to answer several questions.

It should come as no surprise that so many people are concerned to learn what is in store for Coral, Wendy and Gina. After all, Sky Rojo remains in the first places of the most watched Netflix series in different countries of the world. So, here at Hypertextual we have dedicated ourselves to compiling everything we know so far about Sky Rojo 2. Keep in mind that Netflix will release more information as the premiere approaches.

When is Sky Rojo 2 released?

Fortunately, we already have this information at hand. Sky Rojo 2 will premiere on July 23 exclusively on Netflix. Despite the difficulties of shooting a series or movie in current times, the production of Sky Rojo was able to meet its schedule and the filming of the second season is over. Therefore, there is no reason to delay its release date.

Interestingly, Netflix’s original plan was to release a single 16-episode season. But of course, currently it is key to organize the original content to offer a catalog with constant news. Due to the above, the platform changed its mind and decided to divide Sky Rojo into two seasons. Does this close the doors to a third party? Not necessarily. Audience numbers generally have the last word, as happened with La Casa de Papel.

The story of Sky Rojo 2

What can we expect from the second season? There is not much mystery here either. The end of the first season abruptly interrupted the story, so in Sky Rojo 2 we will surely see a immediate continuation of the facts. Of course, as we said above, what happened in the eighth episode opened the door to endless theories because the characters got entangled in their own problem.

Spoilers in the next paragraph.

WendyFor example, she was wounded by a gunshot. Gina is pregnant and Coral revived Romeo, who suffered cardiac arrest resulting from an overdose. Moses, meanwhile, was buried under kilos of sand in his own car, and Christian he is desperately searching for his brother. How do we get into so many situations so quickly? Well, Sky Rojo 2 must solve the enigmatic narrative path of all its characters.

Trailer that keeps the mystery

Maybe you thought that the first trailer for Red Sky 2 would help you clear up some doubts, but from now on we tell you that it will not be like that. The teaser, released this week, only shows us the characters who will repeat their role in the second season. Beyond the above, no progress on the narrative nor any clue that indicates how the events will unfold. It is possible that before the premiere Netflix share a trailer in conditions where it is possible to rescue relevant information.

Distribution

Of course, practically all the original cast of protagonists will once again have a presence in Sky Rojo 2, although we cannot rule out the incorporation of new faces whose influence on the story is important. At the moment the appearance of Veronica Sanchez (Coral), Lali Esposito (Wendy), Yany Prado (Gina), Asier Etxeandia (Romeo), Miguel Angel Silvestre (Moses) and Enric Auquer (Christian).

