Having a successful film saga leads to revealing new productions. And Paramount Pictures is not going to rest easy with these huge alien robots, luckily for the fans they just revealed the premiere date for the next Transformers movie, but there is a very big question, which movie are you talking about exactly?

Since 2007 they have delivered a series of important productions that have remained in the collective minds of many Autobots and Decepticons fans. And since 2018 Michael Bay has not yet delivered anything new to us from these Hasbro creatures, so it’s time for them to get going.

And luckily the day has been sealed, Paramount Pictures has set June 24, 2022 as the release date for the next Transformers movie, what they didn’t specify was which movie they were talking about. So far there are two possibilities, the first is a sequel to the spin-off ‘Bumblebee’ which was released in 2018 with a resounding box office success, which would be in charge of the writer Joby Harold (‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’ and ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’).

But this is not the only option, it is said that Paramount has to decide between this and the project that James Vanderbilt is writing (c Zodiac ’and Spider The Amazing Spider-Man’), which will deal with the history of Transformers Beast Wars, which deals with the story of robots that transform into robotic animals with names like Optimas Primal, Rhinox, Cheetor, Tigatron and Rattrap.

Undoubtedly, the latter would be something new for the franchise and very interesting to see, but it is not the only idea in mind either, as Oscar winner Josh Cooley (‘Toy Story 4’ and ‘Riley’s first date? ? ‘) could direct an animated prequel which would not be part of the story we know about Transformers, which idea do you like best?