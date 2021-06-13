release date on Xbox Series X

After landing on PC, the Microsoft Flight Simulator release date was one of the most anticipated appointments. Now, and taking advantage of its conference at E3 2021, Xbox has confirmed that the game will arrive on consoles very soon.

When? In just a month and a half. Xbox has announced that Microsoft Flight Simulator will launch on Xbox X | S on next July 27 of this year. Yes, one of those summer launch titles that is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated of the year.

However, the highlight of the announcement is that it will not come alone: ​​Xbox has announced a new completely free expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator that will delight lovers of combat aircraft.

Yes, you read it right. Xbox will launch a special expansion based on the upcoming Tom Cruise movie, Top Gun Maverick, and that will bring various fighter jets into the game. No fighting, yes, Top Gun Maverick will simply be additional content in the form of locations and planes, with the same realism as the rest of the game’s content.

Top Gun Maverick in Microsoft Flight Simulator

The expansion will not arrive at the time of the launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator on the Xbox X | S, as the Top Gun Maverick aircraft planned date is later. It will be in the fall, on a specific day to be announced, when the combat and training planes arrive in the game.

Be that as it may, both the launch of the game on the console itself, as well as the arrival of the combat aircraft to Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the most important news of E3 2021 and of the Xbox conference itself. One of the most acclaimed titles in video games since it debuted on PC and now, when Xbox is 20 years old, does the same in console.

