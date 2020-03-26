Something that we who are deeply involved in the world of video games know very well is that there are titles for all tastes and for all kinds of people. So, this time it’s time to talk about Fight of Animals, a very beast title in which the protagonists are some animalized characters that will be given cakes until there is only one winner, since now the date from which we can play it on the hybrid console of the Big N has already been revealed. Pay attention to the following lines to know each and every one of the details of this future release!

Fight of Animals brings their animal battles to Nintendo Switch

As revealed through the Twitter social network, Fight Of Animals already has a release date, and coming to Nintendo Switch on April 9, 2020, so there won’t be long to download it through the European eShop. In addition, if we buy it from April 2 to 8, we will be able to receive a special discount of 10%, making it a great opportunity for those who are looking forward to getting it.

In addition, it should also be noted that, although this game may seem somewhat controversial at first, its creators make it clear at all times that these are fictional characters and that no animal has suffered damage in reality, so it is not There is no problem to enjoy the most beastly combat that we can see in the world of video games. Time to choose our most favorite animal fighter and show that we are the most powerful in the animal kingdom! And you, will you get a digital copy of Fight of Animals once it is available?

