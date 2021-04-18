Release date of ‘Veneciafrenia’, by Álex de la Iglesia

‘Venicephrenia” will be released on November 26, it will be the new film of Alex de la Iglesia after the blockbuster ‘Perfect strangers‘and the series’30 coins‘It is part of a series of horror feature films produced by Pokeepsie Films.

It is the first of five full-length horror and suspense films that Pokeepsie Films, the company of Alex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang, will produce under The Fear Collection label together with Sony Pictures and in association with Amazon Prime Video. “We are working on the one by Jaume Balagueró, and another by Eugenio Mira with a script by Borja Cobeaga”Álex de la Iglesia advanced to FOTOGRAMAS from Venice, a city that gets along well with the genre.

“It’s a classic slasher”, affirms the filmmaker, co-author of the script along with Jorge Guerricaechevarría, “In which a group of thirty-something Spaniards arrive on a tourist trip to Venice and begin to disappear. Faced with the mystery of the whereabouts of one of them, the others undertake the search, and what was a group of close-knit friends is cracking, beginning to have cracks “. Some unfriendly locals, fed up with tourists, have decided to put a stop to the invasion by organizing in groups and giving free rein to their survival instincts. The Spanish group will be forced to fight to save their lives.

“It is a reinterpretation of the giallo, of the Italian films of the seventies and eighties”, explains Jorge Guerricaechevarría, co-author of the script, to FOTOGRAMAS, who tells us about the background of this story about a group of friends who begin to disappear between the streets and Venetian canals: “Before the coronavirus there was a great local protest against the huge ships and cruise ships that disembark every day in the lagoon, a phenomenon so massive that it causes the city to suffer a tourist collapse, become Disneyland and endanger its sustainability.” Filming has spanned seven weeks between Venice and Madrid, and will hit theaters next year with distribution by Sony.

Pokeepsie Films

