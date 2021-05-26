Release date of the last season of La Casa de Papel – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

And the robbery of the Bank of Spain came to an end. Netflix has announced the release date of the fifth season of ‘The Money Heist’.

The streaming service has decided to divide the launch into two parts, the first volume will arrive on september 3 and the second will December 3. The band and the Professor will extend the farewell a little longer.

When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of a pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected of a ten-episode season and we tried by all means to generate a feeling of a season finale or series finale in that first volume, “explains Alex Pina , creator of the series, in a statement.

We decided to work in an extreme war genre and put La Banda on the ropes. In volume 2 we focus more on the emotionality of the characters, it is a journey through their sentimental map that connects us directly with the farewell ”, he continues.

In addition, along with the announcement of the release date of the two batches of episodes, Netflix has also launched the first trailer of the fifth season. An epic advance loaded with action and emotion that abuses slow motion to, spiced up with a version of the theme ‘In The End’ by Linkin Park, warn that there is “no going back”.

The official synopsis of the fifth season is as follows: “The Band has been locked up in the Bank of Spain for more than 100 hours, they have managed to rescue Lisbon, but they are experiencing one of their worst moments after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, he does not have a plan to escape. “

And he continues: “When it seems that nothing can get worse, a new enemy will arrive, much more powerful than any of the previous ones: the army. The end of the biggest robbery in history is near and what began as a robbery will now be transformed into a war ”.

The fifth part of ‘La casa de papel’ stars Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Pedro Alonso, Itziar Ituño, Rodrigo de la Serna, Najwa Nimri, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Darko Peric, Belén Cuesta , Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Fernando Cayo, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Patrick Criado, José Manuel Seda and Alberto Amarila.

Source: Excelsior