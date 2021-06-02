Release date of the animated reboot of the ‘Ninja Turtles’

The future CG animation reboot that Nickelodeon will develop from the sci-fi action franchise ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ (Ninja Turtles) has a release date. As producer Seth Rogen (‘The Boys’) advanced on Twitter, the film will hit theaters on August 11, 2023.

The film will be produced by Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver through their Point Gray Pictures label, with Jeff Rowe (“Connected. Family Mode”) directing and Brendan O’Brien deputy to write the script. Rogen himself previously stated that this new film will be aimed at an older audience, unlike previous adaptations.

The film will not only mark the first time in more than a decade that a TMNT film has arrived entirely animated, it will also be the first feature film production for Nickelodeon Animation Studios, with Ramsey Naito overseeing the project for Nickelodeon and Josh Fagen doing the same. own for Point Gray Pictures. Paramount Pictures will handle the film’s global distribution.

To be a film based on the characters created by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman, the Ninja Turtles. The project will mark a new inclusion on the big screen for the heroes Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael, who protect New York with their ninja skills acquired through the teachings of their mentor, the rat Splinter.

Following the hit live-action movie series of the 1990s and a revitalized popular television series in 2012, Paramount used the rights acquired by Nickelodeon to reboot the franchise in 2014 with ‘Ninja Turtles’, a film that garnered quite negative reviews, though it did. It was a box office hit, grossing nearly $ 500 million for a budget of $ 125 million. Its sequel in 2016 better the critics, although financially it was not as successful as the first installment (it raised 245 million for a budget of 135).

In 2018 it was announced that a reboot would come out with Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller returning to produce and Andrew Dodge set to write the script, but after more than a year of development, co-creator Kevin Eastman confirmed in a interview that Paramount needed much more time after negative responses to the last two films.