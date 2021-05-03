release date of Quentin Dupieux’s jewel

Karma Films will premiere in Spain of ‘Jaws‘, from Quentin DupieuxThe announced release date is July 2. ‘Jaws‘: two idiots and a giant fly conquer Sitges in the new jewel of Quentin Dupieux.

Since passing through the past Sitges festival, the followers of the illustrious Quentin Dupieux have been attentive to the news about the arrival of ‘Jaws‘to Spain and now, thanks to Karma Films, they can mark their premiere date on the calendar: on July 2 they will be able to see Dominique on the big screen.

With Grégoire Ludig Y David marsais as the leading duo, and the fabulous Adèle Exarchopoulos as the official scene thief, ‘Jaws‘tells us the adventures of two idiots who run into a giant fly in the trunk of a car and decide, how could it be otherwise, train it to rob a bank.

Letting the plot unfold like it’s in a brilliant streaming of ‘GTA Roleplay‘, Dupieux creates an incessant dream but narratively anchored to reality, turning dream madness into his most accessible project to neophytes who, if they are somewhat open-minded, will be able to enjoy this glorious downhill climb. The acolytes, undoubtedly, are going to live with this title one of the most pleasant experiences of the year.

Dupieux has been improving the world since, in 1999, he introduced us to good old Flat Eric. Known as Mr. Oizo In the electro house market in his role as a music producer, the filmmaker became an essential of the freest film lovers by playing with the metalanguage and killer tires in ‘Rubber‘(2010), the story about a wheel with a lot of resentment and a group of spectators who enjoy the show. Then he gave us real candies like ‘Wrong‘(2012),’Wrong Cops‘(2013) or’Realite‘(2014), a sublimation of his cinema that established the name of the Frenchman and won the critics award in Sitges.

Perhaps, knowing that his most exalted works are usually interspersed with simpler exercises for personal amusement, one would come to the title after ‘The deerskin jacket‘(2019) thinking it was time to take a break. And yes, but not at all.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Karma Films

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io