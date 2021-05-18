release date in Spain

New Amsterdam took millions of people by surprise when it appeared in the catalog of Netflix. A series about doctors with a very optimistic tone that takes the opportunity to denounce the immense deficiencies of the American health system. In fact, it became one of the most watched productions worldwide on the platform. Previously his rights also passed through Amazon Prime Video.

It is actually a series produced and broadcast by the NBC network in the United States, but with at least its first two seasons, its international distribution was left to Netflix. But there is a third season that is currently broadcasting in the United States and does not seem to reach any streaming platform outside the country.

That will change soon. The third season of New Amsterdam will premiere in Spain next June 2 at 10:00 p.m., will be exclusively on Fox. The channel is available on several cable television platforms, including Movistar +, Vodafone, Orange, Euskatel, Telecable Y R.

New Amsterdam season 3: squarely with the pandemic

The third season of New Amsterdam turns squarely on the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike other popular series about American doctors and hospitals, such as Grey’s Anatomy or The Good Doctor, it focuses on what is happening after the worst months of 2020.

They do so without neglecting the general tone of the positive series, with a focus on personal cases of the patients and the lives of the hospital doctors.

The third season of New Amsterdam premiered in the United States on March 2, 2021. Another novelty is the regular participation Daniel dae kim (Lost, Hawaii 5-0, Angel). His character was introduced in the penultimate episode of the second season, which, due to its theme (a pandemic), was finally decided not to be broadcast. In return, the audience was given context by explaining the reasons and showing some loose scenes of his arrival at the hospital.

