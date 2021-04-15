release date, graphical improvements and requirements

Last February we let you know that Days gone, one of many PlayStation exclusive titles, is coming to PC. So today Sony confirmed that the game will be available from May 18 on computers. It will be possible to acquire through Steam and the Epic Games Store. In fact, in both digital stores you can make the reservation from today.

Clearly, Days Gone will make its debut on PC with some technical news. First of all, it will be offered support for ultra-wide monitors (21: 9), which will allow you to expand the field of view of the stage. In addition, users will be able to customize, for example, the graphic detail level and the distance of appearance of foliage. Of course, these options will be subject to the technical specifications of your computer.

For frame rate enthusiasts, you should know that Days Gone for PC will come with frame rate unlocked. And when it comes to gameplay, you can play it with a traditional controller through your keyboard and mouse. Finally, Sony points out that players will have the possibility of accessing the New Game +, Survival Mode, Challenge Mode and different designs for the protagonist’s motorcycle (Deacon). We have provided the minimum and recommended requirements for Days Gone on PC below.

Minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bitProcessor: Intel Core i5-2500K@3.3GHz or AMD FX 6300@3.5GHzRAM: 8 GBGPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)Available storage: 70 GB

Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bitProcessor: Intel Core i7-4770K@3.5GHz or Ryzen 5 1500X@3.5GHzRAM: 16 GBGPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)Available storage: 70 GB



Days Gone, at the center of the controversy

Interestingly, the release of Days Gone on PC will coincide with the wave of controversy currently surrounding said game. According to a report published by Jason Schreier, a Bloomberg journalist and one of the most respected sources in the industry, Sony turned down Bend Studio’s pitch to make Days Gone 2. Apparently the creative team was assigned to different projects, which generated the departure of important developers within the studio.

Although the above does not necessarily mean that the sequel to Days Gone has been canceled, it does suggest that PlayStation wants to focus on big-name franchises whose economic success is assured. There’s even talk of a remake of The Last of Us, one of the most acclaimed games in PlayStation history.

