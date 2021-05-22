Release date for The Innocent season 2 revealed | Instagram

They have recently announced the release date of the second season of the successful series of El Inocente and they also released some details, so you loved the first season, continue reading so that you find out everything.

The truth is that The Innocent was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated releases of this spring and the best of all is that it did not disappoint the expectations.

The version of the homonymous novel directed by Oriol Paulo and starring Aura Garrido, Mario Casas and José Coronado, among others, has left the spectators of the famous platform with a square eye Netflix, which are already waiting for the premiere date of Season 2.

This is how this time we tell you what the success of the first installment was due to, what it was about, who its actors were and what is expected for a possible Season 2.

So keep reading if you want to know every last detail related to The Innocent and the next chapters that will arrive soon.

The Netflix series The Innocent is a labyrinthine and addictive eight-part thriller based on the bestselling novel by Harlan Coben (Don’t Talk to Strangers, Safe).

Talk about second chances, destiny and how the past that you think is buried can come back and explode again in your face, as Mario Casas pointed out in the presentation of the fiction.

The truth is that ‘The innocent’ is like a labyrinth, since you want to know what is happening and what the characters who are presenting you are hiding, whether or not they are really innocent, “added the winner of the Goya for Best Actor for No Killing .

Once the maze of the first season has been solved, viewers are already waiting to know when the one of Season 2 begins.

As we mentioned earlier, The Innocent is an adaptation of the eponymous literary work by New York author Harlan Coben.

It is a book published in 2005 that left Oriol Paulo in a state of shock and at the end he traveled to the United States to meet with the writer and tell him about everything he had planned to do with his product, it seemed good to him and the result is what has amazed viewers from all over the planet.

And as explained by the director of Netflix fiction, Coben gave him absolute freedom to work on his story, although Paulo has tried to be as faithful as possible to the spirit of the novel.

In El Inocente, Mario casas plays Mat, a young man who one night got involved in a fight at a party and ended up committing a murder and nine years later, Mat tries to start over with his wife, Olivia (Aura Garrido).

However, when Olivia is away on business, Mat receives a shocking call from her mobile device and goes on a frantic race to get to the bottom of the matter.

His innocence will be called into question again, this time by Lorena (Alexandra Jiménez), a police inspector who is investigating a suicide case and whose path will also cross that of the protagonist and his past.

As you can see, much of the success of The Innocent is due to the brilliant performance of its main actors: Aura Garrido and Mario Casas.

And it is that the couple has hit it off so well that the viewers of the series are looking forward to seeing them together in a Season 2 of fiction.

While José Coronado, Juana Acosta, Gonzalo de Castro, Miki Esparbé, Martina Gusman, Susi Sánchez and Ana Wagener, all of them top-level performers, are some of the names that completed the cast of ‘El inocente’ during the first season.