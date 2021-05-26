release date for Nintendo Switch

One of the most ambitious titles announced this year for Nintendo Switch has undoubtedly been Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It is an open world RPG, from the Pokémon universe and exclusive for Japanese handheld console.

At the time of its announcement, last February, the launch date was a mystery, and many pointed out that such an ambitious plan, to bring a game of this size to Nintendo Switch, was going to be delayed more than we are used to.

However, Nintendo has announced the release date for Pokémon Legends: Arceus. And the truth is that, although we have to wait, the title it will arrive sooner rather than later to your portable console to take Pokémon to a dimension never seen before.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus, release date

If nothing changes, and there are no delays involved, Pokémon Legends: Arceus will will release exclusively for Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022. Yes, almost half a year of waiting, but as Nintendo has sold the game, it will surely be worth it.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is an open-world RPG that takes place in the Sinnoh region, before the days of Pokémon trainers and organized competitions. That is, a kind of prequel to what we had seen so far in the franchise, both for video games and in film and TV.

The game will unleash the players in an open world under the same mechanics as the previous ones, the hunt for Pokémons. Of course, it will be a little more leisurely, an experience more open to the GameBoy classics.

In this way, players can move around the open world and go out into the wilds of the game world to “study the behavior of Pokémon, sneak up on them and capture them”:

Players can also fight wild Pokémon with their allied Pokémon. By throwing the pokéball near a wild pokémon, players will enter the battle without problems. This new angle of play is intended to provide coaches with an immersive experience. Game Description

